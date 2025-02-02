One Piece Fans Were Wrong About a Popular Theory & Elbaf Arc Confirms It

The One Piece manga is filled with hundreds of characters and mysteries. Since the manga has a large fanbase, readers often come up with several theories whenever a new plot twist drops. One Piece Chapter 907 shocked the entire community when “Shanks” went to meet the Gorosei. The Reverie, which is held every four years was ongoing when he decided to drop by. “Shanks” talked about a certain pirate, which hasn’t been revealed in the manga. Several theories about Shanks’ twin brother were ongoing during the entire time. However, many also believed that Shanks was actually for the World Government while pretending to be a pirate.

Roger found a one-year-old Shanks in a treasure chest during the God Valley Incident 38 years ago. He adopted the child and raised him on the ship along with his crew. Shanks grew up not knowing about his noble lineage. However, at some point in the story, Roger probably told him the truth. One Piece Chapter 1137 confirmed that Shanks’ lookalike is Shamrock Figarland, the Commander of the Holy Knights and Garling’s son. Although much about Shanks’ brother remains unknown even now, the Elbaf Arc has indirectly confirmed at least one thing about him.

One Piece Fans Couldn’t Guess the “Certain Pirate” Shamrock Talked About

At this point, it’s almost confirmed that it was indeed Shamrock who met the Gorosei and not Shanks. When he talked about the “certain pirate,” many believed it was Shanks snitching on Luffy and telling the Gorosei why the young pirate is special. Others thought it could be Blackbeard. In case the man does turn out to be Shanks’ brother, there is also a possibility of the “certain pirate” being Shanks.

However, now that One Piece Chapter 1137 has revealed Shamrock’s intentions, it’s highly likely that the “certain pirate” is Loki. Shamrock not only wants to recruit Loki as a Holy Knight, but he also plans to bring Elbaf down. According to the Giants, Loki killed his father, the beloved King Harald several years ago and escaped to the sea. Shanks found the runaway Prince six years ago and handed him to the Giants. Hence, for several years, Loki lived as a pirate away from Elbaf.

Loki is currently crucified in the Underworld. Meanwhile, Shamrock brings Gunko along with him, believing Loki will agree to join him. It’s fair for him to assume that considering Loki is being imprisoned. In normal circumstances, anyone would jump at the opportunity. However, Loki unhesitantly expresses his hatred towards the Celestial Dragons while rejecting the offer. Additionally, Shamrock brings Gunko along with him to take down the strongest country in the world.

Clearly, someone like him wouldn’t be reckless enough to wage war on Elbaf without a plan. Hence, it makes sense he has already talked about Loki with the Gorosei. If the Cursed Prince had agreed to the offer, it would have given Shamrock a strong ally, making things easier for him. But since things aren’t going the way he initially planned, it’s fair to assume Shamrock has more devious plans up his sleeve.