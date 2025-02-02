One Piece Teases Loki Was Framed For His Father’s Murder

The One Piece manga introduced Prince Loki in the ongoing Elbaf Arc. He was first mentioned in the Whole Cake Island Arc as someone who wanted to marry Lola Charlotte. However, the marriage alliance with the Big Mom Pirates was ruined when Lola ran off and Loki refused to marry his twin sister Chiffon. Chapter 1130 introduces him properly but we see him crucified in the Underworld. Loki is serving his sentence for killing his father King Harald. The Giants believe that Loki killed their king to get his hands on the legendary devil fruit. On several occasions, they express their dislike towards their prince.

Loki is known as the Cursed Prince of Elbaf who used to cause mischief in the villages. However, despite their dislike towards him, the Giants tolerated the Prince. They finally decided to capture him after he killed their beloved King. Since Loki was roaming across the seas, Shanks helped the Giants capture the runaway prince. However, despite his notorious impression, Loki may be hiding a secret. The manga has shown several hints that although Loki wants to destroy the world, he doesn’t appear to be evil.

His sword was described as stabbed into by Loki, and Yaruru claimed“protected by his helmet.”

However, if you pay attention to his expression at that moment, you’ll notice he averts his gaze.



This might suggest there’s a secret about the incident that only Loki and Yaruru know pic.twitter.com/pClXYEZpNc — Stussy Sama – Dawn&Dusk (@DawnStussy) January 21, 2025

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Will Soon Reveal the Truth Behind Harald’s Death

The biggest hint was given in One Piece Chapter 1137 when Jarul was averting his eyes while saying he was hit by Loki. Not a lot of people were there at the time of Harald’s death but Jarul knows the truth. It’s possible he is hiding the truth for Elbaf’s sake and Loki knows that. Additionally, despite coming off as intimidating, Loki and Luffy bonded during their first meeting. Despite his carefree nature, Luffy is usually quick to catch on to a person’s true nature.

Yet, not only did he choose to trust Loki despite the latter mocking Shanks, but Luffy even made a deal with the Cursed Prince. Furthermore, we have seen Loki’s desperation to get out of his chains. And yet, even when given the opportunity by Shamrock and Gunko, he refuses to join the Holy Knights. Loki doesn’t even hesitate to mock the two of them while expressing his disgust towards the Celestial Dragons. He doesn’t even budge when he’s being tortured by Gunko. If he is treacherous enough to kill his own father, he wouldn’t hesitate to choose the easy way out.

Loki upholds the values of a brave and honorable warrior. Just like the other Giants, Loki believes in Nika and wants to be like the mythical warrior. Furthermore, the beasts in the Underworld don’t simply exist to cause destruction. Just like how they befriended Luffy, they are loyal to Loki. The beasts appear to have a tendency to be drawn towards kind people. They trust Loki and are willing to put their lives on the line to protect him. In Chapter 1136, Loki mourned the death of the wolf who died protecting him for Gunko while swearing to feed on that rage and destroy the world.

Loki Could Be a Victim of the World Government’s Plot

In One Piece Chapter 1137, Shamrock reveals his intention to bring Elbaf down. It’s clear he didn’t come to wage war on the strongest kingdom in the world without a plan. Shamrock could have been planning this for a long time. The World Government has always been greedy for the Giants’ power. They issued a special bounty of 2.6 billion berries on Loki’s head six years ago. This proves they have their eyes set on the strongest Giant for several years.

King Harald was expanding trade outside of Elbaf, which could’ve alerted the World Government. He was beloved among his people and he sought peace over war. It’s likely he was perceived as a threat, and it would have been challenging for the World Government if Elbaf stopped isolating itself and allied with other nations. If the World Government, or specifically Shamrock framed Loki on top of killing his father, it makes sense why he keeps talking about destroying the world.

The Giants, despite being strong love the peace in their kingdom. They abhor the idea of their beautiful land turning into a battlefield. This could be why Jarul is hiding the truth – to maintain the fragile peace of their nation. Unfortunately, the Holy Knights have come to Elbaf and they will reach their goals even if it means destroying the kingdom.

