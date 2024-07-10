One Piece Releases Emotional Trailer All About Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma has been a major part of the One Piece series for quite some time. As Eiichiro Oda continues to assemble the heroes and villains of the Grand Line to big a “fond farewell” to the Straw Hat Pirates, the larger-than-life figure has been a key part of Future Island. With his daughter Bonney looking to save her father’s body and brain, it should come as no surprise that Kuma has become a pivotal figure. In promoting the action-packed manga series and its final saga, Weekly Shonen Jump has shared a new trailer compiling the highs and lows of the cyborg.

While Kuma has been under the thumb of the military for quite some time, things are starting to change thanks to the events taking place in the Egghead Arc. Finally managing to come into his own once again, Kuma is looking to protect his daughter and even took the opportunity to deliver a devastating blow to the Five Elders in the process. While Luffy has found some serious strength via his Gear Fifth transformation, gaining an ally as strong as Kuma was a much-needed boost to the Straw Hats’ chances in surviving the final saga and achieving their respective dreams.

One Piece: The Kuma Trailer

One Piece’s manga shared a longer trailer that touches upon some of the recent big moments of the manga focusing on Kuma. In the anime, the final saga recently featured Bonney witnessing the earlier days of her father and the abuse that he underwent to make him the man he is today. It might be some time before we see Kuma jump into action in the live-action adaptation on Netflix but his presence is felt far and wide in One Piece’s recent days.

While this might be the final saga for the Straw Hat Pirates, that doesn’t mean that One Piece is ending any time soon. Eiichiro Oda hasn’t confirmed the release date for the manga’s final chapter and typically, sagas in the shonen’s history have continued for years. Certainly, with the number of characters and elements that are still hanging, it might be some time before we see the Thousand Sunny sail off into the sunset.

