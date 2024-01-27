One Piece Reveals a Big Secret Behind Kuma's Return

One Piece is neck deep in its final saga in its manga, and the fight currently taking place on Egghead Island is threatening to be one of the biggest that the Grand Line has ever seen. With previous chapters seeing flashbacks documenting the past of Bonney's father, Kuma, the tables have turned thanks in part to Kuma's current actions. In choosing his allegiances and participating in the current fight between the Straw Hats and the World Government, a major secret involving both Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk has been revealed.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1104, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Kuma's origin story is a tragic one, in which he was transformed into a cyborg in the Five Elders' employ to save Bonney from certain death. In reclaiming his mind and delivering a major blow against the Elder known as Saturn, Kuma has become a force for good once again and has secured a reunion with his sobbing daughter. Amazingly, as Dr. Vegapunk explains, Kuma should no longer be operational thanks to his action against the World Government but is still marching on all the same.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What Did Vegapunk Do To Kuma?

As Kuma finally is reunited with Bonney, Vegapunk looks on and attempts to decipher what has happened to the cyborg, "What happened? I did not attach any self-destruct switch! I knew that if I helped turn you into a bomb, they would inevitably use you as a suicide weapon, but I upheld their conditions in the end! I attached a total shutdown switch to you and now that it's been thrown, you should be in a total vegetative state, without the ability to act of your own free will or even carry out orders."

Vegapunk continues in an attempt to decipher how Kuma has overridden his shutdown switch, "There is no reason he should have sprung into motion and no logical scientific basis for his arrival at this island where Bonney is! So is it true then? It is not the physical strength of the buccaneers that makes them remarkable..."

What do you think of Kuma coming into his own thanks to the power of love? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.