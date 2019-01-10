‘One Piece’ Creator Teases Series’ Ending And Its Final Treasure

One Piece has been going on for decades now, and fans are as into Monkey D. Luffy as ever. The captain has become one of the greatest pirates to ever set sail, but his adventures will come to an end one day. But, for those of you who think you know how One Piece will end, think again.

Thanks to a new interview, the man behind One Piece has revealed his ending has yet to be uncovered… and he’ll go to great lengths to ensure his final chapter surprises everyone.

Recently, the artist spoke with Fuji TV about One Piece when the network filmed a special about his eclectic home. It was there Eiichiro Oda was asked if he knows how his manga will end, and the artist said he’s known about it for decades.

According to Anime News Network, Oda began refining his ending after it came to him in college. Fuji TV went on to ask how the artist would react if a fan were to correctly guess the ending he’s got in mind. Stubborn, Oda said he would have to change his ending if that were to happen, so it seems he is confident that no one will figure out where the Straw Hats will end up.

Continuing, the special poked Oda a bit about the fabled One Piece treasure that Gol D. Rogers left behind upon his death. When asked if the treasure was really something immaterial like family bonds, Oda said that was not the case.

“No, I hate that kind of thing,” the artist stressed.

“That’s like the ending of The Wizard of Oz, which I watched when I was a kid. Adventuring that long, and having the adventure itself be the treasure, is really dissatisfying. Those kinds of stories are impossible. It feels like, ‘I’ve gone on this long adventure, so give me the treasure!’”

So, what do you think this treasure will really end up being?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.