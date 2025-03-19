One Piece’s Biggest Bad Gets an English Dub Voice (But Fans Are Still Confused): Watch

One Piece’s biggest bad might just be the most mysterious character in the Grand Line. Imu, the head of the World Government and an antagonist so powerful that even the Five Elders bow before them, has long been featured in shadow whenever they rear their ugly head. In the 1108th episode of One Piece’s anime adaptation, Imu is finally given a voice in addressing King Cobra and laying out how they will impact the shonen franchise’s final saga. As fans wait to learn the villain’s true identity, One Piece’s English Dub has given Imu a voice that might lead to far more questions than answers.

Much like the original Japanese version of One Piece, the English Dub’s take on Imu refrains from stating who is playing the part of Imu. Taking a page from the Dragon Ball series, Imu’s voice is one that almost sounds as though multiple people are lending their voice talents to the biggest bad of the series. Anime fans have, so far, deliberated that one of the voices might come from Colleen Clinkenbeard herself, the current voice of Monkey D. Luffy, making for quite the surprise should it be revealed as true. With the anime’s English Dub officially caught up to the Japanese iteration, it will be interesting to see if the former can keep up with its source.

Who Could Imu Be?

At this present moment in time, One Piece fans aren’t even sure if Imu is a man or a woman, as the World Government leader is so secretive that we’re not even sure if the Five Elders know. In the past, Imu has alluded to the idea that they are hundreds, if not thousands, of years old. Imu also has no love lost for those bearing the mark of “D,” almost confirming that the military leader has had personal experience with those who had the title in the past. Needless to say, on top of Imu’s apparent longevity, the fact that the villain can effectively eliminate an Elder with a thought proves just how powerful the anime’s biggest villain might be.

While the manga has been releasing new chapters on a nearly weekly pace, the anime adaptation has been on hiatus for months. The Final Saga is planning to return next month but in the meantime, One Piece has been offering fans a remastered Fishman Island Arc. When the anime adaptation does return, it should have plenty of material to cover for some time.

When Will One Piece End?

Eiichiro Oda has confirmed in the past that the Straw Hat Pirates are venturing toward their final adventure, though the manga artist hasn’t hinted when we can expect the grand finale to arrive. Oda has been known for creating arcs that run for several years, and that certainly seems to be the case with this storyline that is bringing together many moving pieces in the Grand Line. If Luffy and his crew want to make their dreams come true, they will need to fight both pirates and military men alike.

