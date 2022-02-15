One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1011: Watch

One Piece has released a new preview for the anime’s next big episode! The war across Onigashima has been sparking up in full with each new episode of the series as fans have seen Luffy and the Straw Hats get into their respective fights for the first phase of the war. The previous episodes of the series have started planting the seeds for the fights against the Tobi Roppo, and as the episodes continue we’ll see even more of these fights set into place. The next one in particular seems to be teasing Sanji’s first challenge, and it’s pretty unique.

The episodes have seen Luffy still trying to make his way to the roof of the Skull Dome, and the latest episode of the series had seen Sanji deciding to take a detour when he hears a woman crying out for help. Although he is speeding his way there, many fans had instantly suspected this to be some kind of trap for the woman loving Sanji and unfortunately the preview for the next episode confirms this to be the case. He’s being caught in a deadly trap alright, and you can see it in action below as released by Toei Animation’s official YouTube channel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 1011 of One Piece is titled “It’s Not Okay! The Spider Lures Sanji,” and as the title suggests, Sanji finds himself in the trap of the Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria. It had been teased before that Sanji would find himself in some trouble with the courtesan areas of the Skull Dome, and while he was unable to find any of the women before it seems now that his lust will quickly be getting him in some trouble. But while Sanji’s struggle is certainly the main focus of the preview, it does not look like that will be all that we get to see in the next episode.

It seems we’ll be getting some very important updates on not only Zoro’s attempt to get to the roof, but we’ll be getting another crucial look at Kaido’s fight with the Akazaya Nine. With this many pieces in motion, the next few episodes are clearly going to be very important in setting up some of the big moments coming to the anime. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!