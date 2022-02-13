One Piece Goes All Out for One of Zoro’s Coolest Moments Yet: Watch

One Piece just showed off one of Roronoa Zoro’s slickest scenes in the anime yet! The anime is now making its way through the war on Onigashima, and it has been steadily setting the pieces for the first major phase of the war. Luffy and the other Straw Hats are coming across their first major opponents of the war so far, and each episode has made these fights more of a reality. It’s been a tough case for Luffy and Zoro, however, as their main focus thus far has been making their way to the top of the Skull Dome.

Zoro has had a few memorable moments in this war already as there have been teases as to just how much power and potential he still has to unleash, and the newest episode offers a brief glimpse into this strength with one flashy moment that sees Zoro putting an end to the deadly “game” Queen has been playing. As he focused all of his efforts on quickly taking down Apoo, the anime went all out to show off Zoro’s skill in a pretty flashy way. You can check it out in action below as shared by Crunchyroll:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 1010 of the series continued many of the fights that are breaking out through Onigashima, but the main focus of its events was Chopper’s big confrontation with Queen on the performance floor. After letting an ice oni plague loose onto both the rebel forces and his own Beasts Pirates comrades, the floor has been covered in chaos the more the disease has been spreading. Queen gave Apoo the antibody to cure the disease, but Apoo had been running around to keep himself from being caught. That was until Zoro got involved.

Having gotten an important clue that the fight against Kaido on the roof was going poorly, Zoro realizes he’s had enough of the Performance Floor and seeks to make it to the roof. Before he does so, however, he quickly takes out Apoo with a flashy tiger like attack that eliminates the former Worst Generation member before he could even react. Passing the antibody to Chopper and leaving the rest to his crew mate, Zoro now sets his sights even higher.

What do you think? How did you like seeing this display of Zoro’s power? How are you liking the war on Onigashima in One Piece’s anime so far? What are you most excited to see in action next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!