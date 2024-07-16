One Piece Episode 1113 Preview Released: Watch

One Piece is gearing up for a chaotic phase of the Egghead arc, and the anime has shared the first look at what’s coming next with the promo for Episode 1113! One Piece has been setting the stage for a major conflict in the Egghead Arc as while Luffy and the Straw Hats are now scattered through Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory as they attempt to escape it, there are also many other major events happening in other locations. While Luffy and the others are getting ready for some big fights, it’s been made clear that they aren’t the only ones we should be keeping tabs on.

With the latest episode of the series showcasing a major fight between Kid and Red-Haired Shanks in another part of the seas, the next episode seems to be revisiting Koby. He disappeared following the events of the Reverie and was kidnapped by Blackbeard following the Emperor’s attack on the Amazons, and now it seems like the focus will be shifting back to him as he attempts to escape the deadly pirate island. Check out the preview for One Piece Episode 1113 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1113

One Piece Episode 1113 is titled “Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy!” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “Koby becomes a decoy and tries to escape in order to free slaves on the Pirate Island of Beehive. Pirates from all over the island come attacking to block his way! Will Koby, alone and helpless, be able to do what is right and pave the way to liberation?” Premiering in Japan on Sunday, July 20th (and Saturday, July 21st internationally), One Piece Episode 1113 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead. There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future.