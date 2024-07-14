One Piece Brings Shanks’ Explosive Fight With Kid to Life: Watch

One Piece has been setting the stage for a new phase of the Egghead Arc with each new episode of the anime, but the newest one took a break to showcase a major fight between Red-Haired Shanks and Eustass Kid! One Piece’s Egghead Arc has kicked off the Final Saga as the first major arc for the grand finale of Eiichiro Oda’s franchise overall, and that means there are some game changing events going down while Luffy and the Straw Hats have been scattered throughout the legendary Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. Events involving the other active Emperors.

Red-Haired Shanks has finally gotten active in the series once more from the events of the Wano Country arc’s finale, and now he’s actively trying to get the final Road Ponegliffs and reach the One Piece itself. But Kid ended up crossing his path on Elbaf, and it’s led to a fight between the two that further demonstrates the gap of power and experience between the members of the Worst Generation and likely the strongest of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Shanks. Check it out in action below:

One Piece: Shanks vs. Kid Explained

One Piece Episode 1112 brings the anime back to Elbaf as Kid has challenged Shanks to a fight. He’s been holding a grudge against Shanks’ crew this entire time because they’re the ones that took his arm, and he was willing to make a name for himself as he got closer to his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates. Kid was willing to take out a wave of Shanks’ grand fleet, and this forced the Emperor to make his move and attack Kid directly before he could see this terrible future go down.

After his Observation Haki shows him his worst future, Shanks decides to intervene and jumps straight in front of Kid to deliver a Divine Departure. This instantly defeats Kid, and leaves his ship badly damaged. It’s then revealed that Killer got damaged as well in an attempt to protect Kid from taking Shanks’ attack, and then one final nail is put into the coffin when Dorry and Broggy deliver a swift attack to completely sink Kid’s ship. Much like Law and his loss to Blackbeard, an Emperor has completely sank another Worst Generation crew. Which means that another one of Luffy’s current rivals has been taken out of the race to the One Piece for now.