One Piece Anime Stalls With Delay Before Next New Episode

One Piece has kicked off the real second half of the Egghead Arc with the newest episodes of the series, but unfortunately fans are going to need to wait a little bit longer for the release of the next new episode. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 has been a little rocky for the most part since it officially returned for the anime’s six month hiatus earlier this Spring. While fans have gotten to see some great episodes as a result of the extra time, the release schedule for the episodes has admittedly been shifted even after that monumental hiatus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece has since been maintaining a steady release schedule for its episodes since, but there have been a few hiccups now and again with special episodes airing in place of new episodes throughout. These have been released to help give any new episode some extra development time, and that’s the case with next week’s release as well as fans will have to wait a big longer for Episode 1142 as there will be a new special released in its place this week instead.

One Piece to Air Another Recap Episode This Summer

Play video

Airing on Sunday, August 30th in Japan (and streaming with Crunchyroll upon its release), it’s been announced that the new episode of One Piece will be a new recap special highlighting the series’ giants titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup -The Proud Dream of the Giants-.” This comes following the return of the Giant Pirates crew in the latest episodes, and will likely help fans get a refresher on just how important this crew has been to the past of the series. But at the same time, it also means another week of waiting for the next new episode to hit.

One Piece has now kicked off the true climax of the Egghead Arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats are facing off directly against the Five Elders, and now it’s a matter of seeing how much more chaos is about to break out around Dr. Vegapunk’s laboratory before the Straw Hats can escape. It’s made each new episode all that more intriguing to watch, and it’s why stalling the anime hurts that much more. It’s not that fans are concerned with its production as ultimately the staff’s health is the most important thing, it’s just a bummer when it feels like everything is being stalled right when it’s starting to rev up.

Why This One Piece Delay Hurts the Anime

Toei Animation

This upcoming special feels a bit more significant in timing than some of the others released over the Summer because we’re finally back in the present day. One Piece spent the Summer months exploring a major flashback arc featuring Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s past, and it was a heartbreaking one for sure. But at the same time, it meant that fans haven’t been able to see Luffy in action for all that time either. And right when that’s finally happening, the anime’s making fans wait a little longer than hoped for.

The extra week of waiting isn’t the longest delay in the world considering how the series just came off a very lengthy hiatus earlier this year, but the timing of it does take the wind out of the anime’s sails regardless. It’s a start and stop that fans had been hoping there would be less of after that six month hiatus, so it’s just been a harder pill to swallow.