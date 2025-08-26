One Piece’s Anime Finally Does Sanji Justice in Incredible New Moment

If you’re a One Piece fan, you must have heard about the years-long discourse in the fandom due to Sanji’s anime adaptation. It’s been so evident over the past few years that many fans have all but given up on the Straw Hats’ chef trying to look good in the anime. Since the anime is slow-paced, Toei often stretches out his gag scenes, which a lot of people find annoying. Not to mention some of his scenes, despite being the fastest Straw Hat, are incredibly slow, which puts him in a bad light. Sanji and Zoro are both the strongest crew members, and their difference in power doesn’t seem much in the manga, but the anime is a different story entirely.

Additionally, Zoro getting the limelight is all but deserved since he’s one of the best characters in the series and Luffy’s First Mate. However, it doesn’t mean Sanji can’t get his chance to shine. One example was in Wano when Marco said in Episode 1046, “Here comes the star.” The scene was originally supposed to highlight the future Pirate King’s Wings, but we all saw what happened. Unfortunately, the same discourse has been happening in the Egghead Incident Arc, so much so that the complaints have even reached the ears of the animators, who deny any favoritism in the studio. Luckily, the latest Episode 1141, dispels all the dissatisfaction as Sanji shines brilliantly with this incredible feat.

Sanji Shuts Down Admiral Kizaru’s Attack in One Piece Episode 1141

Even in the manga, this One Piece scene took over the fandom as Sanji effortlessly kicked away Kizaru’s attack with his leg, an utterly incredible feat as Kizaru’s attacks use pure light in the form of laser beams. The Straw Hats have come a long way in the past two years, but the Admiral’s powers are pretty much the same. This must be why he’s having so much trouble dealing with the crew. We can’t forget that Kizaru is emotionally burdened by the fact that he has to kill his old friend, Vegapunk, which is undeniably affecting his performance. However, he still didn’t hold back at all when aiming at a 12-year-old girl and his fatally wounded friend at the end of the day.

Kizaru is the embodiment of light itself, meaning his attacks are also almost impossible to evade. But that’s nothing for Sanji, the fastest crew member, who sees Kizaru preparing for an attack from a distance. In the blink of an eye, Sanji jumps to the scene and blocks it with ease. Toei did not slow down this scene at all, which is exactly how it should be. Although the scene is brief, it leaves a deep impression, especially after the terrible way the Straw Hats lost against Kizaru in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc.

