24 Years Later, One Piece’s Giants Are Finally Returning to the Anime

One Piece’s anime is finally concluding the heartbreaking Bartholomew Kuma’s backstory, which highlights his tragic past and sacrifice. Despite losing his humanity, Kuma comes to his daughter’s aid and saves her life. The situation in Egghead has only worsened after the arrival of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, since no one on the island stands a chance against his demonic form. The Five Elders are major antagonists of the series, but they rarely show themselves in front of their enemies. Since they have the entire Navy under their thumb, it’s much easier to give orders instead of getting their hands dirty. However, after Admiral Kizaru’s defeat, Saturn has no choice but to take matters into his own hands, since the situation is quite dire.

The latest One Piece Episode 1139 debuts new opening and ending themes. Out of all the series’ opening themes, the latest one, Carmine by Ellegarden, may be the most spoiler-heavy of all. This will be the final opening and ending themes of the Egghead Incident Arc since the crew will soon be heading towards Elbaf, where they will commence a new journey. While Elbaf is the Land of the Giants, and while Luffy and his crew are bound to meet a lot of them there, their most fated encounter was what One Piece fans have wanted for 24 years.

One Piece’s Best Giant Duo Returns in the Anime After the Little Garden Arc

Dorry and Brogy were introduced in the Little Garden Arc of the Alasbata Saga. The duo has been fighting on the island for a hundred years, but they have never been able to determine the victor. In fact, they were fighting for so long that they even forgot about the reason behind it. Ordinarily, anyone would call off the fight since they don’t even remember why they were angry at each other in the first place. However, Giants are prideful warriors who would rather die than back away from a duel.

Dorry and Brogy’s bravery and honor heavily inspired Luffy and Usopp in One Piece, so the Giant duo asked the crew to visit their homeland again. They parted ways after their duel was settled, and Luffy’s group headed towards Alabasta. Meanwhile, Dorry and Brogy returned to the seas, occasionally staying in Elbaf as well. After that, the duo made brief appearances a few times, but now they will finally reunite with Luffy and his crew. The Giant Pirates will arrive in Egghead and contribute significantly to the main battle for those looking forward to their return in the anime. The brand-new opening features blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, including them fighting Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, one of the main villains of the arc. Dorry and Brogy have finally returned to the story and will be heading to Elbaf with the Straw Hats.