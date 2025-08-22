One Piece’s Latest Arc Crowns Series’ Most Hated Villains

As one of the longest-running anime and manga series, One Piece has its fair share of iconic villains. While characters like Donquixote Doflamingo, Sakazuki, and Enel easily win fans’ hearts, many top-tier villains like the Five Elders don’t get the same amount of love. Let’s be honest, they aren’t particularly likable in the slightest. It’s not that they are weak, and they are even cruel enough to fit the standards of the villains. It’s simply because they lack the charisma and character depth that villains should possess, especially in a complex series like One Piece. They stand at the top of the world and are seemingly untouchable, and know it distressingly well.

The Five Elders have done Imu’s dirty work for who knows how long, and ruined countless lives in the process. Whether it’s Robin or Kuma, a lot of the fan-favorite characters have suffered significantly because of the Elders. They have unapologetically done what they believed was right for the sake of the World Government, without ever caring about the people they have trampled upon. Now that the manga is currently featuring Harald’s backstory, the latest Chapter 1157 hints that the Five Elders may have a hand in the death of Rocks D. Xebec, or maybe something more.

The Five Elders Orchestrated Rocks D. Xebec’s Death In the Cruelest Way Possible

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

After their chance encounter at the Reverie several decades ago, Rocks and Harald became surprisingly good friends. It was only because of Rocks’ persistence, since he kept visiting Elbaf in hopes of convincing Harald to join his crew. Rocks had a hidden motive for wanting Harald’s power, but it’s also true that he respected the Giant King and considered him his close friend. Meanwhile, Harald always seemed dismissive of Rocks, but he would never turn the guy away and often spent time with him. The two eventually formed a deep bond, but the Five Elders got in between as always.

It makes sense for them to want Rocks’ death, the biggest threat to the World Government. However, they plan on exploiting Harald’s desperation to become affiliated with the World Government in hopes of building a better future for the Giants. At the end of Chapter 1157, Saint Marcus Mars made it clear that they would only accept Elbaf if Harald killed Rocks. Whether or not Harald betrayed Rocks will be revealed in the later chapters. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Elders played dirty and had a hand in not only Rocks’ death but also Harald’s.