One Piece Kicks Off Egghead Arc Climax With New Opening & Ending: Watch

One Piece’s anime is back in action with the final phase of the Egghead Arc, and with the start of its climax has debuted a brand new pair of opening and ending themes. One Piece had been spending the last few months of its episodes working its way through a new flashback arc exploring Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s past. This flashback was one heartbreaking episode after another, but also showcased some very important information that ultimately helped to flesh out more of One Piece‘s world in general. But it’s time to head back to Luffy and the others in the present day.

With One Piece’s previous episode officially reuniting Bonney and Kuma after years of being split apart, it’s now time to focus back on the present day of the Egghead Arc. Luffy and the Straw Hats are now needing to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory while St. Saturn activates a new Buster Call, and that chaos is in full form with the debut of its newest set of opening and ending themes that you can check out in action below as shared by Toei Animation.

One Piece Unleashes New Opening and Ending Themes

Debuting with One Piece Episode 1139, the new opening theme for the anime (serving as the 28th opening for the series overall) is titled “CARMINE” as performed by ELLEGARDEN. This new opening truly marks the climax of the Egghead Arc itself as it teases some of the big events to come as Luffy and the others try to escape the island. Much like some of the anime’s bigger openings, this one reveals some of the major players who will be showing up in the coming episodes as the chaos across the island is only getting started with this new climax.

The new ending theme sequence is a bit different, however. Titled “PUNKS” as performed by CHAMELEON LIME WOOPIEPIE, this is the 22nd ending theme for the TV anime overall. This new ending instead focuses on the many Vegapunks that we have met across the anime thus far. But there’s also a pretty big spoiler that fans of the manga will notice right away hidden in the ending. Thankfully, it’s vague enough that those just following along with the anime won’t notice it until the arc comes to an end and each of the characters are put in place.

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece‘s anime has returned to the present day, which means the anime will be working through the rest of the Egghead Arc for the next few months. The series will be showing off its new episodes on a weekly basis, so you’ll want to be sure you’re keeping up as they are available to stream with both Netflix and Crunchyroll (with more English dubbed episodes being available soon as well). But One Piece also has a lot more projects now in the works for a release in the near future.

During the One Piece Day 2025 celebration, it was announced that the anime would be getting a new spinoff for the One Piece: Heroines novel that focuses on stories about its leading ladies. Not only that, but Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series now carries a brand new title of One Piece: Into the Grand Line with a third season entering production soon as well. So there’s a lot to keep an eye out for.