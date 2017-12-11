‘One Piece’ Fans React to Episode 817

The latest episode of One Piece featured of one the most emotional moments in the entire “Whole Cake Island” arc and fans are still reeling from the impact.

After a packed episode of One Piece, here is what fans are feeling.

Fans have been generally more appreciative of the “Whole Cake Island” arc as fans have mounded it with praise over other recent arcs. Reddit user Siopaobun said that “The anime’s been complete baller ever since the Luffy vs. Sanji fight. Last week’s Pedro vs Baron Tamago fight was also fantastic!” with user rward617 seconding this notion with the fact that One Piece “has been on point since WCI started.”

As for the major twist of the episode where Pudding reveals her terrible secret and the real reason behind Sanji’s wedding, Reddit user randomCAguy responded with, “oh man what a twist. I never saw this coming. The one comfort the whole arc was thinking that Pudding was the only ally on the island. Never thought that even she’d turn out to be a villain. Great episode and it makes me even more excited to see how the Straw Hats can get out of this one.”

Sanji’s reaction to the news was one of the saddest scenes in the arc yet, and fans are feeling as heartbroken as Sanji. Reddit user tygoten said that “My heart broke seeing Sanji cry,” and user thejuror8 followed this with “The whole scene…was so perfect and well executed.”

Fans also found themselves torn emotionally during this moment as many enjoy the anime’s interpretation of Pudding’s cruel impressions of Sanji. Reddit user ComfyBrah “[felt] guilty for laughing along when [Pudding was] like ‘Stop it! i can’t breathe, hahahah’ and she kept doing her impression for more laughs.”

Reddit user Supercussion puts a nice bow on the episode that most One Piece fans should agree with saying, “Every once in a while comes an episode that affirms my love for the show. This was one of em.”

