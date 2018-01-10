New ‘One Piece’ Preview Puts One Angry Luffy Back Into Battle

Right now, Monkey D. Luffy is not someone you want to mess with. The pirate is a man on a mission, and he will take out anyone who tries to get in his way. The latest preview for One Piece shows how single-minded the captain is these days, but who can blame him?

If you had to go save Sanji, you would feel pretty desperate too.

As you can see above, the preview for One Piece‘s next episode highlights Luffy as he moves through Big Mom’s hideout. After escaping prison with Nami, Luffy is on a warpath to save Sanji before his duped wedding can go down, but the Straw Hat leader will have to fight some more officers before that can happen.

“Retrieving Sanji is within sight! Jimbei and Nami run around inside the castle! And, anxious to share the secret plot behind the wedding, Luffy rushes to find Sanji,” the preview teases.

“Luffy fights hard battles against enemy officers that stand in his way one after another, then Reiju who once saved his life shows up!”

Readers of One Piece know just where the series is heading next. The anime’s upcoming episode will feature more filler battles for Luffy, but it will get back on track when he runs into Reiju. Or, rather, when Sanji’s sister pulls him away from his chase.

In the manga, Reiju tells Luffy her brother is already aware of Big Mom’s plan. Sanji overheard Pudding talk about the betrayal not long ago, but the man does not want to make a fuss right now. He is worried how the Baratie hostages and the Straw Hat crew will fare if he sneaks off Whole Cake Island, so Luffy decides he will wait for Sanji to contact him first.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

