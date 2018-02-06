‘One Piece’ Teaser Previews Sanji and Luffy Latest Tiff

Fans have been enjoying the Whole Cake Island on One Piece because of the situations it has been putting the Straw Hats into ever since they were separated across the island, but they’ve been more excited to finally see Sanji and Luffy reunite.

Sanji and Luffy’s reunion has definitely brought fans to tears, and now the two will stir the emotions of the fans ever more in the next episode.

Along with teasing fans favorite villain in the series yet Katakuri, the preview details how Sanji and Luffy’s reunion will break each of their hearts. The preview questions whether or not Sanji will really throw away the memories of his happy days with Luffy, and the answer is definitely a tearful moment in the manga.

The preview also reveals Luffy opening Sanji’s bento box, and this moments is definitely a heart breaker as fans remember. In the manga, Sanji’s bento has been damaged after Sanji’s been running through the rain. But as fans see in the preview, Luffy is still happy to see and eat Sanji’s food again.

Luffy has been fighting through multiple waves of Big Mom’s pirate army, and eventually made it through the rain despite his hunger. He’s made it back to their meeting spot, but his hunger made him pass out under a tree. The last scene in 824 was Sanji stumbling on Luffy’s weakened form and crying.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.