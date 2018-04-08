‘One Piece’ Finally Kicks Off Sanji’s Wedding

The One Piece anime has been building toward Sanji and Pudding’s wedding during the Whole Cake Island arc, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the proceedings to kick off.

After weeks of waiting, Sanji and Pudding’s wedding has finally begun on One Piece, as the clock finally hits noon and Big Mom’s deadly tea party has begun in full.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece did most of the building toward the Tea Party last episode, in which many of Big Mom’s dangerous underworld guests arrived for the party (and it resulted in Charlotte Katakuri revealing just how strong he is), but the final pieces were set in place. The final ten minutes before Sanji’s wedding began as each faction is preparing for their big plans.

Big Mom is ready to assassinate the Vinsmoke Family, Pudding is ready to shoot Sanji in the head as soon as they go in for the kiss, Bege and Caesar are putting the final preparations on their Big Mom assassination plot, and the Straw Hats are all ready to crash it. They may be sleeping now (which Bege hilariously reacts badly to), but Luffy has been preparing something weird for the occasion.

The wedding has officially kicked off, but Sanji is struggling. He knows Pudding wants to kill him, but he keeps getting distracted by her cuteness. Bege thinks Sanji’s a great actor, but that’s not the case. Sanji’s really head over heels for his would be killer. But now that Sanji’s wedding has officially begun, fans are excited to see how it all falls apart.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.