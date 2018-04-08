‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Luffy’s Wedding Crash

The One Piece has been building to Big Mom’s tea party and Sanji and Pudding’s wedding, and the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, and now that the wedding has finally begun it’s time for big things.

The preview for Episode 832 of the series teases the start of a huge confrontation between the Straw Hats and Big Mom as Luffy finally crashes the party and sets everything in motion.

As previous episodes have established, Big Mom and Pudding plan to use the wedding to assassinate the Vinsmoke Family. The kiss between Pudding and Sanji would be the trigger, as Pudding plans to shoot Sanji and use the confusion to catch the rest of the Vinsmoke Family by surprise.

By the looks of the preview, the plan heads into action as Sanji gazes on Pudding’s third eye and a gun is fired. But, if this is anything like in the manga, this brief moment will explode in a sudden mass of action and character that fans will not want to miss. The biggest clue here is Luffy, who’s teased that he has finally shown up to the wedding.

Luffy is planning to crash the wedding in a memorable way (as teased by his mysterious and playful actions right before the wedding), so fans are definitely hoping his plan comes together in the next episode.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.