‘One Piece’ Fans Are Really Loving Brook Right Now

One Piece fans are excited to see that the anime series has finally kick started the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc after the Straw Hats crash Sanji and Pudding’s wedding.

The climax came to a head with Episode 833 as the series makes a major move forward with Brook. While Jinbe officially leaves Big Mom’s crew, Brook is able to use the distraction to sneak up to Big Mom’s portrait of Mother Carmel and smashes it, taking yet another big moment from this arc for himself.

Brook has been quite the fan favorite this arc, and the latest episode just proved how much of a fan favorite he is as the Internet practically exploded with love for the skeleton swordsman as he nonchalantly knocks Big Mom down a peg.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Brook in the latest episode, and let us know how you feel about him in the comments!

