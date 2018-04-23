‘One Piece’ Fans Are Really Loving Brook Right Now

One Piece fans are excited to see that the anime series has finally kick started the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc after the Straw Hats crash Sanji and Pudding’s wedding.

The climax came to a head with Episode 833 as the series makes a major move forward with Brook. While Jinbe officially leaves Big Mom’s crew, Brook is able to use the distraction to sneak up to Big Mom’s portrait of Mother Carmel and smashes it, taking yet another big moment from this arc for himself.

Brook has been quite the fan favorite this arc, and the latest episode just proved how much of a fan favorite he is as the Internet practically exploded with love for the skeleton swordsman as he nonchalantly knocks Big Mom down a peg.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Brook in the latest episode, and let us know how you feel about him in the comments!

@YonkouProd

The One Piece anime during Whole Cake Island has been amazing, where even the episodes with weaker staff have delivered quality whilst elevating the manga for the most part. Also Tomita did amazing work on #833 and I can’t wait for the upcoming episodes. pic.twitter.com/KZ5lXk0ZNG — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 22, 2018

@yintabf

#ONEPIECE episode 833 @Crunchyroll I like how you can see Brook in the background in some scenes pic.twitter.com/4JfUyD5GZn — Yintabf (@yintabf) April 22, 2018

@0XMURADX0

One Piece #833 was Boss…Jimbey. I expected a chaotic EP, instead it was slow paced but enjoyable, Especially part B. Tomita was the top Key Animator, I loved his Luffy mini entrance, & Jimbey/Katakuri scene. I’m glad they used “The Strongest” OST, It’s only worthy of a Strawhat pic.twitter.com/2cYwnQeqCp — Murad (@0XMURADX0) April 22, 2018

@callmad7

#onepiece me seeing jinbe in episode 833 pic.twitter.com/UoxBfZJNxX — That one piece fan (@callmad7) April 22, 2018

@DragonBallZKai6

BROOK IS THE FUCKING MVP OF TONIGHT’S ONE PIECE EPISODE! I AM DYING AT HOW GOOD THAT WAS. #OnePiece833 #OP833 #OnePiece — MattCraftDotDerp (@DragonBallZKai6) April 22, 2018

@SN_Lyfe

@M4rsh37

I just watched the new One Piece episode and… JINBEEEEE! OOHHH MYYY!!!! AND BROOK AT THE END YOHOHOHO!!!! Absolute MADNESS!!!! #OnePiece833 — Marsh (@M4rsh37) April 22, 2018

@koeks525

Brook came through!! Mother Caramel’s photo has been destroyed… Big Mom’s tea party is really going to be a tea party from hell now!! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/1cVOeCSUxV — Okuhle Ngada (오쿠레) (@koeks525) April 22, 2018

@Plutoo8

One piece 883 maybe one the best episode ever. Amazing. Brook and jimbei are awesome ! #OnePiece — plutoo8 (@Plutoo8) April 22, 2018

@alvinapascua