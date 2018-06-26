‘One Piece’ Preview Teases A Big Straw Hat Chase

The latest episode of One Piece put the Straw Hats in their toughest predicament yet as the Charlotte Family and Big Mom closed in on them, nearly killing them all. But when the Tamate Box (holding dynamite) causes an explosion, they get an opening.

Episode 843 is titled “The Chateau Collapses! The Straw Hat’s Great Escape Begins!” and true to its title the Straw Hats are put into a crazy chase.

When the Tamate Box exploded, the “Cake” of the Whole Cake Island begins falling apart. This throws everyone of course as the Straw Hats are able to slip out of the Charlotte Family’s clutches in the ensuing chaos. But the chase will continue when Streussen uses his “true ability.”

Fans have seen his ability before that allows him to turn anything he wants into cooking ingredients, but it seems that wasn’t the full extent of his power. In the preview, he stabs his sword into the cake and it begins rebuilding itself. Meaning that the Charlotte Family will most likely recover much quicker than anticipated. So even if Bege celebrates the defeat of the Charlotte Family at the end of the last episode, it’s not over yet.

