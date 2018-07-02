New ‘One Piece’ Preview Makes Big Mom Go Nuts

It seems that no matter what the Straw Hats do on One Piece, they can’t seem to find any reprieve from Big Mom and the Charlotte Family’s massive onslaught. Fans saw in the latest episode how things got even worse.

Episode 844 of the series is titled, “The Spear of Elbaph! Onslaught! The Flying Big Mom!” and the preview for it teases a Big Mom who’s gone completely wild, and therefore more destructive, because of the ruined wedding cake.

While Big Mom has shown how dangerous she can be in the past, this is the first time fans see her completely let loose. The preview teases that she wields all three of her major weapons, which were first seen in the fight against Brook, and if she’s still going wild than her impressive strength will have even less of a limiter than before.

Fans have seen an example of how Big Mom’s rage could destroy towns, and her mad state was even destructive as as a child. Last time fans saw her let loose, she cannibalized her fellow orphans as a young girl. Who knows what she’ll be capable of now that’s she got all of this power to back up the blinding rage.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only has the manga finally reached Wano, Oda teased the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.