‘One Piece’ Preview Teases An Awkward Reunion

Sanji heading back to his Vinsmoke Family for a wedding with Big Mom’s daughter Pudding was the original core of One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc, and after many twists and turns, it seems their story isn’t over yet.

Episode 847 of One Piece is titled “A Coincidental Reunion – Sanji and the Lovestruck Evil Pudding,” and the preview for the episode teases a hurried, and awkward reunion between Sanji and Pudding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After deciding to bake a new wedding cake to calm down Big Mom’s rampage, she recruits her sister Chiffon for help in order to bake the perfect chiffon cake. But in order to craft such a cake in time, it seems she intends to recruit Sanji to the cause.

The last time Sanji saw Pudding, she tried to kill him. But when he tells her that her third eye is beautiful, Pudding develops a genuine crush on Sanji. She had only faked this love before, so it’s going to be interesting how she reacts to Sanji with these new feelings.

As for Sanji, he hasn’t been the type of character to hold grudges easily so he’ll most likely help Pudding and Chiffon. It’s a better move than just trying to survive Big Mom’s rampage, that’s for sure.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future in a recent interview. Stating that he was about 80% done with the series at this point with the Wano arc, this might scare some fans a bit seeing how much more has been revealed about the series’ world, but it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away.

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.