One Piece Preview Teases the Revolutionary Army’s Jump into Action

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has 50 members of the World Government heading to Mariejois in order to decide what to do about the growing pirate threat, so fans have been reintroduced to many faces from the series’ past. The biggest return so far was the Revolutionary Army as fans both re-acquainted themselves with characters like Sabo and Dragon, but were also finally introduced to the captains of the Revolutionary Army.

This was all in service for them to openly declare war on the World Government at last, and it seems like whatever their plan is will soon be kicking into action. The preview for the next episode of the series sees Sabo and one of the commanders sneaking into Mariejois, and knocking out some guards.

Episode 883 of the series is titled, “One Step Forward for Her Dream! Shirahoshi Goes Out in the Sun!” and as teased by the end of Episode 882, there will be a major focus on Shirahoshi as she tries her best to live as courageously as Luffy taught her and explore the surface world of Mariejois. But it appears that Sabo and the other Revolutionary Army members will be sneaking around in the shadows.

The narrator during the preview teases that the Revolutionary Army’s plan has kicked off, and they are on a course to change history. Then fans see brief glimpses of Sabo and Lindbergh of the Southern Forces sneak around and attack some guards. It’s good that they have arrived at the same time as Shirahoshi because the preview also sees a suspicious person approaching Shirahoshi’s family, and there’s no way that does not turn into a larger confrontation.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

