One Piece Shares Shirahoshi’s Adorable Reaction to the Surface World

One Piece‘s Reverie arc is underway in the anime, and it has admittedly been a rough experience for fans as each new episode seems to be about half flashback to re-explore the returning series favorites. But there have been a few integral moments sprinkled through each new episode that show a new side of many of the fan-favorite returns. The latest episode saw a bigger focus on Shirahoshi, and resulted in one adorable moment.

Shirahoshi and her family have finally made their way to the surface as they prepare to take part in the Reverie, and fans saw a cute new side of the mermaid princess as she sees the sun for the first time.

During the Fishman Island arc, Luffy meets Shirahoshi and gets her to open up more. She had grown up nervous and afraid, and her experience with Luffy eventually gets her to overcome her fear. It’s why she agreed to going with her father and brothers to the World Government meeting in the first place. But Shirahoshi is as enamored with the surface world as one would expect.

The people of the surface love seeing Shirahoshi as news of her beauty has spread, but the real moment comes when she and her brothers begin riding a machine that is taking them to the meeting place. As it begins climbing the side of the mountain, Shirahoshi and her brothers see the sun shining in the sky and its reflection on the ocean. This further emphasizes the wish for her people that Shirahoshi’s mother once had, and Shirahoshi instantly wants to share the sight of the sun with the people of the kingdom.

But hopefully the rest of the journey is just as good for Shirahoshi as now she wants to bring the people of the Fishman Island to the surface. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

