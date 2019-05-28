One Piece Preview Teases Reverie Arc’s Climax

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has seen many big events unfold as fans learn more about the Celestial Dragons and the Holy Land of Mariejois, and there’s been a lingering since of dread as the series continues to build to something big. The leaders of the world have gathered for a major meeting to deal with the growing pirate problem, and now that they have all arrived it feels like something huge is about to go down.

The preview Episode 887 of the series teases just that as not only are major foes like Big Mom and Kaido beginning to make their moves, the highest ranking officers in the Navy prepare for what the preview calls “an even more unimaginable event thing” happening in Mariejois.

Episode 887 of the series is titled “An Explosive Situation! Two Emperors of the Sea Going After Luffy!” and the preview for the episode reveals a ton of new faces as various officers in the Navy gather together for what seems like a jovious reunion. But things don’t last too long as a sudden announcement seems to shake each of them. It could be related to a big element introduced in Episode 886, too.

In the latest episode of the series, fans are introduced to the “Empty Throne.” It’s a throne sitting at the center of the One Piece world, and remains empty as a symbolic gesture by the various royals to agree on avoiding having a single rule. This was established by the “First Twenty” who created the world 800 years ago to promote peace, and has even extended to this day by the five most powerful Celestial Dragon elders even splitting their power among themselves.

These elders are suddenly approached by a mysterious figure in the preview, and this figure might be just as powerful as they are since they just walk right into their room without hesitation. Couple this with the aforementioned threat of Big Mom and Kaido, something big is brewing for sure.

