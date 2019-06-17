Latest One Piece Episode Frustrates with Excessive Flashbacks

One Piece‘s Wano arc is going to shake up the anime series when it debuts in just a couple of weeks, but until then fans still have to see the rest of the Reverie arc play out. Though it’s a key arc showing off new looks at the Holy Land and how the World Government works, fan perception of the arc has been marred by complaints over the excessive flashbacks used in each episode.

Though the One Piece anime is no stranger to using flashbacks for a few key moments, each episode of the Reverie arc has seen more and more explorations of the past. But at least they have tied into the current events, but the latest episode has gotten a lot of flack given how little the excessive flashbacks tie into the events of the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a couple of potential explanations for this as the Reverie is more of a mini-arc taking place between Whole Cake Island and Wano. Acting as a sort of denounement period in the original manga, it did not give the anime much to work with. As fans have learned, it’s more of an exposition and dialogue heavy arc compared to the two action packed arcs it’s in between.

As for the flashbacks, it could be Toei Animation making a necessary sacrifice for the series. Making sure to deliver the big reveals of Reverie while taking their time to better prepare for the upcoming shift to Wano. By the looks of Wano so far, it seems to be worth it. But while fans were okay with this when Reverie started, this choice has seemed to wear them down as the arc reaches its finale.

The anime may have revealed the series’ big villain, but the frustration fans have felt is just so compounded at this point. Especially given that Episode 889 has very few moments of new material, and seemingly less so than episodes before. Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode’s flashbacks and let us know how you feel in the comments!

“18 Minutes of Flashbacks”

I love One Piece but damn these fillers are killing me, it’s like 4 minutes of intro, 2 minutes of actual show and 18 minutes of flashbacks right now. — Dick Kickem (@kahmurry) June 16, 2019

“75% Flashbacks”

If these one piece episodes keep featuring 75% flashbacks ima 🤬😤 — Pedro V (@valdez11_madrid) June 16, 2019

SMH

Episode 889 already starting with flashbacks… SMH#ONEPIECE — Queen (@GANGMEMBERLEO) June 16, 2019

“Yes, I Watched the Other 888 Episodes…”

Wow I wish #onepiece wouldn’t pad for time in their episodes with meaningless flashbacks like “yes, I watched the other 888 episodes get to the fuckin point” — Rica Hecker (@hecker_rica) June 17, 2019

“Now Getting Really Annoying”

But these One Piece flashbacks are now getting really annoying — say uncle (@chudiiiii) June 12, 2019

Waiting the Whole Week Just for More Flashbacks…

Waiting the whole week on a new @Onepiece episode, just for it to be a recap episode full of flashbacks >>>>>>>>>>>>> — Steezy 🛸 (@steezywhatever) June 9, 2019

“Not Today, Old Friend”

One piece fans sitting through low tier animation, unnecessary backstory, and a weak reverie arc but then realize Wano Kuni is next pic.twitter.com/lAPbGQzpRi — god.zoro (@thegodroronoa) June 15, 2019

“Better Days Will Come”