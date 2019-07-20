One Piece Preview Teases Ace’s Connection to Wano

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is currently underway in the anime, and fans have begun to see this all new region full of all new looks for their fan favorite characters. But what wasn’t expected, however, was to see that Ace would be getting a Wano upgrade too. The character may have left the series years ago, but it appears that Luffy’s adventures through Wano will have a deeper connection with his brother Ace than he expected.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases that Ace crash landed on Wano sometime before his eventual death, and it appears that he actually made contact with the newest introduction, Otama.

Episode 894 of the series is titled “He’ll Come! The Legend of Ace in the Land of Wano!” and it already implies a tragic turn of events. Given that Ace has unfortunately passed, the “He’ll come” suggests that someone has been waiting for him this whole time and has no idea that he died. Though fans of the manga series know who this is referring to already, the next episode preview teases that this might be Otama.

Teasing that Ace made a promise to Otama after saving her village, this sparks another “legend” for Ace as he continued to make a difference wherever he ended up. It seems fans will learn even more about Otama, too, as one seen depicts that she has an illness of sorts and falls over in exhaustion. If Ace is indeed connected to Otama, this also explains her strange words to Luffy at the end of the previous episode.

Towards the end of Episode 893, Otama suggests that Luffy would be her “chance” and starts to refer to him as her “Big Bro.” Luffy asks why she suddenly referred to him as such, and Otama responds “A big brother is a big brother.” This line implies she’s a lot more mischievous than she’s letting on, or at the very least, is hiding something from Luffy at the moment.

This line implies she's a lot more mischievous than she's letting on, or at the very least, is hiding something from Luffy at the moment.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.