One Piece Gives the Straw Hats New Wano Makeovers

When the Wano Country arc kicked off on One Piece, the anime re-introduced fans to Zoro, Robin, Usopp, and Franky, who were missing throughout the Whole Cake Island arc because they were hiding out in Wano in disguise. Now that Luffy and the remaining Straw Hats have reunited, and Kin’emon has filled them in on their plans to retake Wano from the Shogun Orochi and Kaido, it’s time for them to get involved with the stealth plans as well as Kin’emon and the Akazaya Nine gather the people of Wano for a major rebellion.

To better blend in for their positions throughout Wano, Kin’emon gave the remaining Straw Hat members brand new outfits fit for the region. These new looks for the cast were teased during the new opening theme, but now we’ve seen them in full force with the latest episode of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

⚠️ #OnePiece911 ⚠️ I‘m cracking up, I swear look at Luffy‘s face, to keep an eye on him makes all of these scenes even funnier, WHAT IS HE THINKING?!?!?! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ERo2JCQ0Mz — Gizem ☠️ (@piratequeen_ya) November 24, 2019

Episode 911 of the series sees Nami, Chopper, Brook, Sanji, and Carrot receive their new outfits thanks to Kin’emon’s Garb-Garb fruit powers and while Sanji and Carrot are given conventional looks, the other three are much different. Brook gets dressed as a classic Japanese interpretation of a ghost, Chopper gets his wish to be dressed as a ninja, and so does Nami…to a certain extent. While Kin’emon gave Nami a kunoichi outfit that she asked for, he made her clothes a lot more revealing.

Hilariously chewing him out, Nami is angered at her skimpier ninja look at Kin’emon’s hilarious defense of this is that the kunoichi of Wano are either frumpy or beautiful. There’s no “standard” look, and either way, now they begin their plan to continue gathering intel throughout Wano until the day of attack. Now it’s a matter of waiting to see just how long they’ll be able to hide before getting into trouble.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.