One Piece Preview Teases Luffy v Kaido Fight

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc kicked off with a new opening theme that teased many of the characters and moments coming to the anime. But one of the most intriguing elements of this new opening theme were the few seconds teasing a monumental battle between the Emperor Kaido and Luffy. With Kaido finally making his move and showing off his devastating power in the latest episode of the series, it seems that the fateful battle between Luffy and Kaido is much nearer than expected. How near? The next episode of the series actually.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases that this fight between the two powerhouses will immediately begin, and it only makes sense considering that Luffy saw Kaido blow away his entire crew with a single blast of fire breath.

Episode 914 of the series is titled “Finally Clashing! The Ferocious Luffy vs. Kaido!” and it might be surprising to see Luffy fight the main villain of the arc so soon. Luffy has not been in the Wano region that long and has really only made one significant effort to change things while saving Otama from Holdem’s grip in a previous episode.

But after Kaido attacked his crew, and the preview teases that Tama was attacked as well, Luffy has no choice but to take his frustrations out on Kaido. The preview sees Luffy dashing around and trying to land a square hit, and this is tough considering Kaido’s massive dragon body. Unfortunately there are no clues as to the ultimate fate of the other Straw Hats just yet as the preview teases that Luffy doesn’t know whether they are alive or dead.

Considering this will most likely be one of the biggest fights (figuratively and literally) of the entire arc, there’s definitely a major amount of hype while fans are waiting to see this fight. Seeing how One Piece has been so impressive thus far, this battle could be huge.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.