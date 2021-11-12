One Piece Releases Episode 999 Preview: Watch

One Piece has released its preview for the next big anime episode! The anime is inching closer and closer to its monumental 1,000th episode, and now is the best time to jump into the anime if you have lapsed in the last few weeks, months, and even years. The Raid on Onigashima has officially begun, and that means the final war for Wano has started in full as Luffy and the rebel samurai forces take on Kaido’s Beasts Pirates, Orochi’s samurai, and Big Mom’s Charlotte Family in an all-out battle for the future of the world.

It’s been teased that this battle could set a whole new status quo for Luffy and the rest of the series in motion, and this battle continues with the next episode of the series. The first fights of the war are now being set into place as the Akazaya Nine takes on Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, Luffy is dealing with Big Mom on the Performance Floor, and Momonosuke is currently in danger as Shinobu and the others try and save him. All of this will be coming to a head with Episode 999, and you can check out the preview from Toei Animation below:

Episode 999 of One Piece is titled “I’ll Protect You! Yamato Meets Momonosuke!” and as the title suggests, it seems Yamato will be coming across Momonosuke at the perfect time. Momonosuke has been tossed around after King interrupted his save by Shinobu, and thus gives Yamato the perfect chance to bond with his “son.” After declaring himself to be Oden in his first meeting with Luffy, it’ll be interesting to see how Yamato and Momonosuke respond to one another when Yamato declares that he’s Momo’s father and carrying on Oden’s dream as well.

That's not the only thing happening in the preview, however, as even more of the fights are beginning to take place such as Franky and Brook's fight with Big Mom after the two of saved Nami in the previous episode, Robin and Jimbei are finally getting into the action, and much more is expected in the lead in to the big Episode 1,000 mark.