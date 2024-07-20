One Piece Executive Producer Talks Season Two’s Release Date

One Piece season two is currently in production, once again proving just how confident that Netflix is in the live-action adaptation. While many anime fans were heartbroken to hear from executive producer Becky Clements that actor Jamie Lee Curtis wouldn’t be a part of the second season, the show must go on. In a recent interview, Clements didn’t just discuss the casting of Dr. Kureha in the live-action series but touched upon several elements that are in play when it comes to the filming process. In discussing season two, Clements hints at how long anime fans might wait for the live-action adaptation’s return.

Alongside discussing season two’s current progress, Clements discussed the current work of the showrunners and once again confirmed that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda was still a major part of the project, “The fact that you are naming villains with numbers gives you a pretty good idea of what we’re covering in this season, if you look at the chapters. [Showrunner] Matt [Owens], and Joe Tracz, who’s our new co-showrunner, are great partners, very aligned in all aspects of the series. They have it all mapped out, and Oda has been very involved again this season, so that’s been great.”

When Will One Piece Season Two Arrive?

Clements was asked in the recent interview when both herself and the crew of the live-action One Piece expect to call it a wrap on season two. As Becky explains, it might be awhile, “This is a very VFX heavy year so it’s going to be a while. We are a long time out.” Clements then took the chance to confirm that filming itself wouldn’t be completed this summer but rather, would take place throughout the rest of this year, “We film into December.”

It’s an easy bet that One Piece’s second season won’t be hitting Netflix this year, though its entirely possible that the Straw Hat Pirates will once again hit the small screen in 2025. While the showrunners haven’t directly stated which arcs the upcoming season will cover, the recent casting and route of the source material has fans thinking that storylines such as Drum Island, Loguetown, Little Garden, and Alabasta are in the cards.

