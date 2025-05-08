Attack on Titan’s Ending Shows Its Biggest Wasted Opportunity With One Character

Ever since its release, Attack on Titan has captivated fans like no other. Creator Hajime Isayama’s brilliant storytelling and attention to detail have allowed the anime to remain a fan favorite for more than a decade. But what really makes Attack on Titan stand out are its characters. From Commander Erwin to Captain Levi, Attack on Titan has no shortage of side characters who regularly steal the show, cementing their role in the plot and contributing to the show’s popularity even years after its completion in 2023.

But on the other side of this coin are characters with tons of potential that just never get fully utilized. Now, Attack on Titan is far from the only anime guilty of this. Although as the series continues sparking debates and inspiring fan creations, fans simply can’t help but be drawn to its less talked-about characters that never got the chance to shine they deserved. One of these is the sidelined royal Historia Reiss. Once a pivotal figure whose choices shaped the fate of Paradis, Historia was reduced to a passive figure in the series’ final act. As there was room for so much more, this left many fans questioning why her potential was left unfulfilled.

Historia’s Character Arc in Attack on Titan Promised a Satisfying Climax

In the early seasons of Attack on Titan, Historia emerged as a fan favorite. Introduced as Christa Lenz, the soft-spoken, selfless “goddess” of the 104th Training Corps, she embodied kindness in a brutal world. In Season 2, Episode 5, titled “Historia”, however, this facade crumbled. The mask of Christa fell apart to reveal Historia, a complex character burdened by her traumatic past and royal lineage.

As the illegitimate daughter of the Reiss family, Historia’s royal lineage positioned her in just the right place to unlock the secrets of the World, the Coordinate power, and the origin of Titans. But in Season 3, Historia rejected her father, Rod Reiss’ plan to inherit the Founding Titan. After defying her father and aiding in the coup against the corrupt royal government, she claimed her birthright as the true heir to the throne. Historia’s coronation in Season 3, Episode 10, was a triumphant moment. She did not decide to rule by ambition but by her immense desire to protect the weak and vulnerable, as evidenced by her establishment of orphanages for the children of the Underground.

Even better, as pointed out by Reddit user u/No-Holiday-1922, Historia’s rejection of the Founding Titan’s power wasn’t just a convenient plot point, it was symbolic of her breaking free from the cycle of inherited burdens. The event marked a turning point as Historia chose to forge her own path rather than letting destiny have its way. Fans saw her evolve from a self-sacrificing girl to a determined queen, ready to lead Paradis into an uncertain future. And, in doing so, she refused to let the will of King Fritz control her, her actions serving as a parallel to Eren’s desire for freedom.

Her Role in Eren’s Plan Became a Missed Opportunity

At this point, Historia’s role seemed central to the story’s climax. As queen, she held political authority over Paradis, and her royal blood made her a potential catalyst for Eren Yeager’s eventual use of the Founding Titan’s power. On top of that, her dynamic with Eren, built on mutual trust and shared defiance of fate, hinted at a partnership that could and did shape the narrative. In Season 3, Episode 5, Eren’s refusal to let Historia sacrifice herself for the Coordinate showed their bond, with Eren declaring her worth as an individual beyond her royal status. This moment suggested that Historia would play a significant role in the moral and political dilemmas of the series’ endgame.

But this was where things went south for her character. Historia’s character arc could easily have been much more interesting if she had joined Eren on the front lines and allowed audiences to see why she was supporting Eren’s plan to trigger the Rumbling. It was either that or if she actively opposed Eren as one of the last remaining royals and rightful heir to the Founding Titan’s power.

Instead, as Attack on Titan progressed into its final season, Historia’s presence slowly dwindled. The focus of the show was shifted towards Eren’s descent into the Rumbling and the global conflict between Eldia and Marley. And when Eren outright told Historia about his plan to wipe out the majority of humanity, she pleaded with him to reconsider but didn’t otherwise try to stop him. This both went against her pre-established character as one of the kindest characters in the series and took away from her role as queen, undermining the themes of agency and defiance that defined her character.

Of course, the argument could be made that Historia didn’t oppose Eren because of the parallel to her own selfish choice to refuse the Founder’s power and choose her friends over duty or the greater good. But not exploring this thought process and the dilemma it put her in at all was a massive wasted opportunity to add even more complexity to her character and the overall plot. To top it off, even her most significant contribution in Season 4 was highly controversial, her pregnancy sparking debate among fans like Redditor u/Weary_Elderberry4742 who argued that even as a queen pregnant with the next heir, she felt like a sidelined character with barely any screen time. Instead of leading Paradis or engaging with Eren’s catastrophic plan, she was confined to a farmhouse where her role was limited to awaiting the birth of her child.

