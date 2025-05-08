June 4th Will Be an Incredible Day for One Piece Fans

The last month has been an exciting one for One Piece fans, with the anime finally returning from hiatus looking better than ever. This is especially true with Part 2 of the Egghead Arc kicking off many exciting developments like such as Luffy’s rematch against Admiral Kizaru and St. Saturn’s arrival on the island. The upcoming weeks promise even more excitement with the series finally diving into the highly anticipated Kuma flashback and Netflix promising a major update on the live-action adaptation at the end of the month. That said, it seems the excitement doesn’t stop there as One Piece has an interesting release planned for June as well.

According to a post on X by @WSJ_manga, One Piece’s hit special Fan Letter will be releasing a guidebook on June 4th. The guidebook will contain an epilogue or after-story of sorts, written by the episode’s Script Writer, Momoka Toyoda, and illustrated by Demizu Posuka, who is notably also the artist for The Promised Neverland and Beyblade X. Besides this, the book will also include an illustration of Nami and the little girl who is a fan of her, the protagonist of One Piece Fan Letter, drawn by the series’ creator, Eiichiro Oda himself.

One Piece’s Best Episode to Release Its Own Guidebook

Despite having been released back in October 2024, fans of One Piece still haven’t been able to get over this stunning special episode produced by Megumi Ishitani, Momoka Toyoda, and Keisuke Mori. One Piece Fans Letter left fans desperately wanting to see more of this now iconic trio featured in more of the series’ releases, and maybe even One Piece’s next, long overdue movie. So far, the only behind-the-scenes peek fans have gotten at One Piece Fans Letter was through an interview with Newtype back in December. However, the upcoming guidebook promises to give fans an exclusive and likely far more detailed look into the making of the hit special and much more.

Easily the biggest draw of the guidebook is the crossover illustration of Nami and the young fan girl, which may be the only way in which fans ever see the two meet. The after-story also looks very promising and could maybe expand on the other characters in the episode that fans have very much gotten attached to, such as the Marine brothers. All in all, with a Blu-ray release and a guidebook in the works, it’s certainly looking like Toei Animation has recognized what a massive hit One Piece Fan Letter was, and hopefully, this means the series could produce more such specials in the future.

Source: @WSJ_manga on X.