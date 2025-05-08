Why Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory Movie Is Worth Seeing on the Big Screen

For those unaware, Jujutsu Kaisen has an upcoming movie that will be released this month, and despite how big the series is, the hype for it doesn’t match it and the reason makes sense. However, the film might still be a worthwhile experience that could enhance the love for the flashback arc that kickstarted the series’ best stretches of arcs and storylines.

In last year’s Jump Festa event, it was confirmed that there would be a theatrical release of the Hidden Inventory/Cursed Womb arc set for next year, as well as a key visual of Yuji sitting on a staircase, hyping up the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. While most people are anxiously waiting for the third installment of the anime, the movie is something that should have more attention, and given all that it provides, fans should check it out once it eventually comes to international theaters.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Movie Could Look Even Better

Of course, since it is a movie, there can be an enhancement in the visual fidelity. That isn’t to say the Season 2 version did not look great, quite the contrary, as it looked amazing. However, because the season was gripped with controversies regarding the heavy workload and terrible schedule imposed on animators, the movie could be a step up, given that there is more time now to achieve their same signature standard. Studio Mappa also made the recently released Attack on Titan: Last Attack movie that compiled the final 4 episodes, and fans did note that it looked more beautiful and refined than the episodes, so the same can be reasonably expected for the Hidden Inventory arc movie.

The biggest advantage of seeing the arc in theatres rather than at home is that the theatrical experience is unmatched and will surely enhance the love for the storyline. The huge screens, the loud surround sound system, and watching with other fans are all a great experience. Furthermore, the insane action sequences, such as Gojo vs Toji and Geto vs Toji, will be made even better on the cinema screens.

While the content will overall remain unchanged, this could be a nice way to engage with the story again, especially since there has been no new content ever since the manga ended last year. The iconic duo, Gojo and Geto, will be hitting cinemas soon, and while it will cover already existing content, it might be a fun experience to watch it again but on a much bigger screen and with hopefully some new scenes.