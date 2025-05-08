Attack on Titan Starts New Contest For Dead Anime

Attack on Titan didn’t immediately start as one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. In fact, in 2006, the brutal series was initially rejected by Weekly Shonen Jump as the publication which housed the likes of Dragon Ball and One Piece felt the series was too dark. In a twist of fate, the Hajime Isayama series was picked up by Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and went on to become a major player in the anime game. Now, the publishers responsible for introducing Erin Jaeger and company are giving “dead series” a chance at resurrection in a similar vein as the Titans themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new message to would-be manga creators, the editors of Bessatsu urged artists to re-submit pitches that had previously been shot down. The statement reads as such, “Why not take revenge in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine? Even if a project was previously rejected for various reasons, there are surely ideas that can and should be realized now! We invite you to submit your powerful ‘revenge’ names for a chance at serialization!” Kodansha has a long history of sporting major anime series that might have been too dark for the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump and it’s clear that they’re looking to add more stories to its roster. Hilariously titled the “Revenge Name Competition,” the next great manga series might be right around the corner thanks to this contest.

Attack on Titan’s Potential Future

Wit Studio

Despite Hajime Isayama setting the stage for the Titans to make a comeback in a terrifying, war-torn future, this Attack on Titan post-credits scene was presented as more of a way to hammer home the idea that war would never truly be gone from this world. Standing alongside series like Fullmetal Alchemist and Cowboy Bebop, the story of the Scout Regiment might be over but it still finds its way back in the public eye. Most recently, the live-action stage play, Attack on Titan The Musical, blended the high-flying dynamics with a rocking soundtrack that even made its way to North America.

Hajime Isayama has stated in the past that in no uncertain terms he doesn’t foresee himself creating a sequel series to his masterpiece. While the artist is more than happy to return to the universe for short stories, with a recent example being Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, Isayama’s ultimate dream was always to have his own sauna. The eventual sauna might not be Titan-themed but Hajime has created quite a few pieces of art imagining his characters visiting the fictional locale. With series like One Piece receiving an anime remake, perhaps one day the Survey Corps will make a return in a similar fashion.

Want to see which new manga arrive as a part of Kodansha’s future? Follow along with Team Anime on the latest manga updates for the manga publication and Attack on Titan, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Oricon