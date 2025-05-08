Crunchyroll Sale Discounts Dragon Ball’s Best Sequel Blu-rays by Over $150

Crunchyroll is offering a boatload of discounts and sales across many different series, and media such as anime, games, and manga, but this one is one of their best. The legendary Dragon Ball anime has never been more affordable, featuring a massive discount that shouldn’t be missed. Fans should be aware that there is a limited time to capitalize on this amazing offer, and they should hurry up as the clock ticks as the Ani-May sale ends at 11:59 PM PT on May 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll Store is offering a 40% discount on the full Blu-ray sets of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. They cost $189.98 before this discount, and are now available at a generous $113.99. Furthermore, it also includes a free Ani-May pin for orders totaling over $100, and free delivery for every order above $75 in the US. While the offer is enticing, fans should be aware there is a 3-order limit per person.

Ani-May Has A Wide Variety Of Dragon Ball Offers

There are many other great Dragon Ball offers that range from merchandise to anime. The History of Trunks/Bardock: The Father of Goku movie is now $28 from $35, the first 3 volumes of Dragon Ball Z manga, second edition are $10, many of the Dragon Ball Z Kai seasons are on sale, Dragon Ball: A Visual History Art Book is $34, the Dragon Ball manga box set is $145 from $170, Dragon Ball Super – The Complete Series – Limited Edition – Blu-ray – SteelBook is $120 from $200. On the toys side, there is a Recoome Ichibansho figure, a Super Saiyan Trunks Volume 9 figure, and many more that would certainly make the shelves look great.

There are also other major offers from other franchises that will certainly be worth looking into. To list a few: Attack on Titan – Final Season – THE FINAL CHAPTERS (Part 3) – Blu-ray + DVD is now $42 from $70, Jujutsu Kaisen – Main Logo Skateboard Deck went from $100 to $50, Naruto Shippuden – Sasuke Uchiha Banpresto Colosseum Figure is $30, My Hero Academia – Season 6 Part 2 – Blu-ray + DVD – Limited Edition is $54, [Oshi no Ko] – Ai 1/7 Scale Figure (FuRyu Ver.) is $180 from $237, and many more.

Ani-May is an annual celebration courtesy of Crunchyroll held, as one can guess from the name, in May. There are many offers and discounts not just on Crunchyroll’s website but across many other platforms, such as Steam, and many retailers across the world. This year, there are also 20 of the most popular anime that will be free to stream on the site, and together with the many sales offers, fans can spoil themselves rotten this whole month.

You can access the full information about Crunchyroll’s Ani-May 2025 here.