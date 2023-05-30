One Piece Episode 1064 Promo Released

One Piece has finally revisited the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome, and fans of the One Piece anime have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for One Piece Episode 1064! The One Piece anime has been spending the past few weeks exploring the most explosive fights of the Wano Country arc yet as the climax of the arc has meant that each of the fighters are now entering their final fights across Onigashima. With only a few more fights left to go, it makes each new episode more intriguing than the last.

Following the ends of the fights between Zoro and King and Sanji and Queen, the newest episode of the One Piece anime reminded fans just how much is still actually happening across Onigashima. Now that the anime has shifted its focus back to Luffy and Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, the promo for the next episode of One Piece is teasing that Kaido will be fighting in a whole new kind of way as Luffy deals with his surprising new "strategy." You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1064 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1064

One Piece Episode 1064 is titled "Drunken Dragon Bagua! The Lawless Dragon Closing in on Luffy" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "An annoying, living disaster of a mean drunk! Kaido, a little bothered but excited by the emergence of a youngster who he can fight against with all his might, drinks celebratory sake. He denigrates the new-generation fighter by gleefully barraging him with complaints and a spiked club!" As teased by the promo, Kaido's starting to have fun.

The end of One Piece Episode 1063 saw both Kaido and Luffy begin to laugh over the fact that they were having fun in this fight, and for Kaido it seems like that fun makes him that much more dangerous. His drunken fighting style seems a lot more unhinged than his usual state, and it seems like Luffy's going to have to think even more quickly on his feet as the fight reaches its apex.

