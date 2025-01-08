This TV Special Is One of 2024’s Highest-Rated Anime & Fans are Right

2024 was an exciting year for anime fans with some intriguing additions to the anime world, like Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, Wind Breaker, Solo Leveling, and Wistoria: Wand and Sword. Not to mention last year also had several anime sequels such as Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc and Bleach: TYBW Part 3. However, amid the releases of these major franchises, Toei Animation celebrated One Piece’s 25th anniversary of the anime debut. The franchise celebrated this historical milestone in October 2024 with a special episode, One Piece Fan Letter. Directed by Megumi Ishitani, it’s easily one of the best anime of the year despite having a runtime of 24 minutes.

The episode features a different side of the brutal Summit War. The director was concerned about the reception since Fan Letter doesn’t follow the main cast. However, her worries were unfounded because the episode quickly climbed the charts, and it’s currently in third place in MyAnimeList’s top anime with a score of 9.09. It’s presently ranked below Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (9.32 score) and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (9.10 score). Additionally, it has a score of 9.3 on IMDb. This TV short has one of the most beautiful visuals and it’s not surprising why fans hold it in high regard.

The Plot of One Piece Fan Letter Adapts a Unique Story

The episode is loosely adapted from Tomohito Osaki’s official novel “Straw Hat Stories.” The story focuses on how the Straw Hat Pirates have influenced people’s lives in the One Piece world. Fan Letter follows them as we learn about their admiration for the pirates. We see the crew through various characters’ points of view two years after the tragic Marineford Arc. The majority of the episode follows a young girl living in the Sabaody Archipelago who idolizes Nami, the navigator of the crew. Inspired by Nami’s intelligence and bravery, the girl writes a handwritten letter and goes on a journey to meet her hero.

The episode kicks off by highlighting the Marineford Arc, featuring important characters of the war such as Doflamingo, Boa, Mihawk, Ace, Whitebeard, and more. The scene soon shifts to the Marine dreading the horror of the war. Even the Sabaody Archipelago, where the war is being broadcast, is in chaos. Amid all this, a young girl catches a glimpse of Nami’s wanted poster. After writing the puzzle, she is ready to embark on the journey of her life. We also see more fans of the rest of the crew.

A marine soldier reflects on the Marineford War, where he was moved by Luffy’s desperate attempt to save Ace. Another high-ranking Officer is enamored by Chopper’s adorable appearance. We also meet a bookstore owner who is Brook’s fan. As Nami’s fan continues her journey, she meets all these people, and the puzzle pieces come together, highlighting the themes of unity and individual contributions to a greater picture.

One Piece Fan Letter’s Captivating Storytelling Through Puzzle Pieces

Megumi Ishitani is already a beloved One Piece animator best known for directing Episode 1015, which is still considered one of the greatest episodes. Fan Letter has unique storytelling and the pieces of the puzzle are a huge part of it. The first piece appears as soon as the young girl sees Nami’s wanted picture. The meaning behind the pieces can be interpreted on multiple levels, both narratively and thematically.

Each piece represents the influence of the Straw Hat Pirates on the people. Together, these pieces form a larger picture, symbolizing the Straw Hats’ collective impact on the world. Each piece reflects a personal story inspired by the Straw Hat pirate. It depicts that Straw Hat Pirates’ legacy is more than their individual deeds—it is the sum of all the lives they’ve touched and all the people they have inspired.

Is One Piece Fan Letter Canon?

One Piece Fan Letter isn’t considered part of the main storyline, even though it’s an official novel. The episode is sort of a love letter to the One Piece fanbase, celebrating how the series has inspired people for 25 years. This is why it holds a special place as a heartfelt tribute, resonating with the themes and values that make the series so beloved. It enriches the One Piece experience, even if it doesn’t directly tie into the main storyline.

While it may not be canon, it adds depth to the story. It sheds light on the side of the Marineford War we never saw before. The brutality of the war affected the ordinary Marines much more than we realized. Furthermore, the main storyline showcases how the crew impacts the lives of those they meet during their journey. However, Fan Letter highlights that there are people who simply admire them for doing the best they can. Luffy and his crew touched the hearts of many people, but they don’t even know it.