One Piece Fan Letter Shows an Unseen Side of the Marineford War

One Piece Fan Letter was a new anime special celebrating the anime’s 25th anniversary, and the new special revealed just how bad of a Paramount War at Marineford it actually was for every other person involved. One Piece‘s official 25th anniversary broadcast over the weekend was commemorated with a new anime special taking on one of the more beloved spinoff novel releases. One Piece Fan Letter told the story from the perspective of everyday people within the One Piece world, and went to showcase that Luffy and the Straw Hats pirates have had a much bigger impact on the rest of the world than they ever planned.

One Piece Fan Letter takes place just when Luffy and the Straw Hats are reunited at the Saobody Archipelago after their two years spent training, and reveals the perspectives of some of the other characters in the world around them have had their lives changed because of Luffy. The biggest example is a set of Marine brothers who actually fought in the Paramount War. While it was definitely a heartbreaking an intense situation for Luffy, those without his level of power or influence were caught in quite the hellish battlefield as revealed in this new special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

One Piece’s Stealth Marineford War Remake

Directed by Megumi Ishitani, One Piece Fan Letter adapts material from the One Piece Novel: Straw Hat Stories spinoff novel written by Tomohito Ohsaki. This novel shows new sides of the Straw Hats seen through the eyes of other people in the world, and Luffy’s angle is the most intriguing. It involves a set of two brothers in the Marines. The older brother is clumsy, and has started to resent his younger brother who openly picks on him for moving up the Marine ladder much faster than the older one. But even with all of this, the younger brother has a soft spot for Luffy.

It’s revealed that during the Paramount War, both brothers were nearly killed in the crossfire of the Devil Fruit powers that had been fighting. Caught between Hawkeye Mihawk and Sir Crocodile, and nearly being squashed by a thrown pirate ship, these two brothers are basically the unseen Marines that littered the background of the war that Luffy (or fans) really didn’t care about. And from their perspective, it’s all very terrifying as the both of them barely escaped with their lives. But in seeing Luffy fight to rescue his brother, the younger brother is inspired to help his own.

Toei Animation

Marineford Continues to Be Important in One Piece

The Paramount War represented a literal turning point in One Piece’s story as Luffy and the others have never been the same ever since. It was also when the wider world began to change as a whole, and through new perspectives like this fans get to see why it’s been such a game changing kind of event. Because it wasn’t just a war where Luffy lost his brother in the chaos, but it had an impact on the everyday lives of the people who don’t really have the power to fight back.

One Piece’s anime really went out on a high this year as the production for the series is going to go on a lengthy hiatus. The production team is entering a charging period for the next few months in order to get ready for what’s coming next in the Egghead Arc, and won’t be returning in full with new episodes until some time in April 2025. It will be launching with a new timeslot when it returns in Japan as well, but we won’t get information on that until Jump Festa 2025 later this December.