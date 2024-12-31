The Biggest Hidden Gem Anime Shows You Need to Watch Before 2025

It’s almost New Year’s, but anime fans have one more reason to be excited about it since the new anime season is also almost here. Fans will watch the sequels of Solo Leveling and The Apothecary Diaries, as well as new adaptations like Sakamoto Days. Every year, the world of anime brings us an amazing plethora of shows, and 2024 wasn’t any different. From popular sequels such as Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc and My Hero Academia Season 7 to new additions in the anime world like Solo Leveling and Dandadan, a lot of these hits gathered praise from the viewers.

However, since hundreds of shows are released yearly, several anime fail to catch the public eye. That doesn’t mean all of them aren’t good; it’s just that a few weren’t as captivating, or didn’t have the same levels of hype. Still, the world of anime is vast and there are countless hidden gems waiting to be discovered by fans. 2024 also had several incredible and underrated anime shows. We’ve listed some of them below for you, so be sure to check them out before the new Winter 2025 anime season begins.

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Netflix

Madhouse’s Orb: On the Movements of the Earth is just as good, if not even better, than most of the popular franchises of the year. This historical show is set in 15th-century Poland, where challenging the preconceived notions about astronomy was considered heresy. There’s only one outcome for those who challenge the Church’s beliefs – to be burned at the stake. The story follows Rafal, a 12-year-old prodigy pursuing theology, the study of the nature of God and religious belief.

It’s considered the most esteemed field of study of the era. However, he encounters Hubert, a scholar deemed as a heretic for advocating the idea that the Earth revolves around the Sun. Their meeting piques Rafal’s curiosity in astronomy as he delves into the forbidden research under Hubert’s mentorship. However, Rafal constantly risks persecution. When tragedy strikes, the kid is left with a spherical pendant that he must use to find the truth behind those so-called heretical ideas.

Based on the award-winning manga of the same name, the anime show is listed for 25 episodes. The manga, written and illustrated by Uoto, won the 26th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in 2022 and Best Comic at the 54th Seiun Awards in 2023. Since the manga has only 62 chapters, it’s highly likely that the anime will wrap everything up in one season.

Twilight Out of Focus

STUDIO DEEN

This Boy’s Love anime is set in an all-boys boarding school and centers around Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo. Mao is a film enthusiast, and roommates with Hiashi, who is in a complicated relationship with an adult man. To make Hisashi feel at ease, Mao agrees to establish three ground rules in front of a camera: He must never disclose Hisashi’s sexuality, they must never develop romantic feelings for one another, and they must respect each other’s privacy.

However, when Mao starts working on a boy’s love short film project for the club, things change. The director, Giichi Ichikawa, sets his eye on casting Hisashi as the lead role, believing he’s the perfect fit. The anime is episodic in nature, highlighting the romance between the main characters amid the school project. Mao and Hisashi soon realize their feelings for one another, but it’s difficult to move their relationship forward when Mao dedicates everything he has to the short film.

The first season navigates their troubles as they slowly face their feelings. The first season has 12 episodes, and there’s no release date for the second season. While the first season focuses on Hiashi and Mao, the manga is divided into three parts, with each centering around a different couple from the same school club. The second part focuses on Jin and Giichi, while the third one follows Rin and Shiion.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword

ACTAS/BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES

The story is set in a fantasy world where Celestial Hosts oppressed humanity until five mages joined forces and defeated them. However, the world will be plunged into chaos anytime if those enemies return. Hence, the five most powerful mages, known as the Magia Vander, built a magical tower to contain them. The tradition has passed on for centuries, and the five strongest mages of every generation are sent there to monitor the dome from the top of the Wizard’s Tower.

Because of its rich history, magic is highly respected in the world. Childhood sweethearts from the same orphanage, Will Serfort and Elfaria Albis Serfort, promise each other to climb to the top of the tower as Magia Vender. While Elfaria rose through the ranks at a young age, Will, now a sixth-year student at Regarden Magic Academy, can’t use magic at all. He’s been shunned and despised for his lack of talent. However, not many people know he has a special gift that allows him to stand up to any challenge. Even with this special ability, Will’s path to reaching the tower and reuniting with his childhood love isn’t easy.

If you’re a fan of magic-themed anime like Black Clover and Mashle: Magic and Muscles, you’ll absolutely fall in love with Wistoria: Wand and Sword. The story has rich world-building, dynamic characters, and a romantic subplot. It currently has only one season with 12 episodes. Season 2 is under production but it has yet to announce a release date.

Bartender: Glass of God

LIBER

This 2024 anime series is a reboot of the manga’s first adaptation, which was released in 2006. The story centers around Ryu Sasakura, a prodigy bartender who worked 8 years overseas and returned to Japan. He’s famous for crafting the perfect drink for his patrons that soothes their souls. In a quiet and hidden Eden Hall bar located in Tokyo. Ryu not only showcases his art of mixology but also assists his customers with their personal troubles.

The anime is episodic in nature, each featuring different customers who seek solace in. his expertise. The overarching plot focuses on Miwa Kurushima, the granddaughter of the owner of the esteemed Hotel Cardinal, who seeks to recruit Ryu to manage the hotel’s bar. She has determined that Ryu can craft the ultimate drink, known as the “Glass of God,” which is what her grandfather is looking for.

Despite the constant rejections from Ryu, Miwa’s eyes are set on having him join the hotel. The anime has a calming atmosphere and character-driven storytelling. The anime offers a unique perspective on how the simple act of making a drink can have deep emotional impacts on people. The anime aired from April to July 2024 but has yet to announce a second season.

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

STUDIO KAI/HORNETS

This fantasy romance anime centers around Rishe Weitzer, a young noblewoman who is stuck in a time loop. She dies at the age of 20 due to the war. While the cause of her death differs every time, the timing is around the same. After her death, she regresses back to five years in the past, when the Crown Prince of her kingdom publically annulled their engagement after accusing her of false charges. Rishe suffers all kinds of hardships in each life after the annulment and her family disowning her.

However, Rishe is determined to break free from this cycle this time. She meets Arnold Hein, the Crown Prince of the Crown Prince, of the military nation of Galkhein. He’s the man responsible for the war five years in the future and the one who killed her in her first lifetime. However, Arnold, unaware of the future, takes an interest in Rishe and her unusual skills.

On the surface, he is proposing a marriage to her, but she’s nothing more than a hostage. Needless to say, Rishe plans to use this opportunity to the fullest by getting close to the prince and finding out what pushed him to madness. Her ultimate goal is to stop the war from ever happening. The anime’s first season aired from January to March, but it has yet to confirm its second season.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

SYNERGYSP/SHIN-EI ANIMATION

Everyone needs a day off to recharge themselves after continuous work. This is true even for villains, who work extremely hard to destroy the peace of the public. The anime focuses on Warumono-san, a high-ranking member of the Evil League tasked with invading Earth and wiping out humanity. As an extraterrestrial being, he is fascinated with the food and sights this planet has to offer. He takes a vacation before carrying out his mission and spends his days off performing mundane activities like visiting zoos, eating ice creams, shopping, and going for walks.

While he may be an evil villain, he is actually very innocent, who loves cute things like pandas. The contrast between his outward and inner personalities adds humor to the show. He also meets several people along the way, including his enemies, Rangers, who are responsible for protecting the planet against evil beings like him. However, their encounters turn out to be hilarious. Unfortunately, while the villain enjoys his days off, he can’t completely abandon his duties.

The Evil League he works for occasionally needs him for major operations, leading to brief segments where he is assigned to his role. However, he often treats these operations with a laid-back approach, returning to relaxing and having a fun time. The first season aired from January to March 2024, and despite receiving positive feedback for its unique premise, the studio has not confirmed plans for a sequel yet.

SHOSHIMIN: How to Be Ordinary

LAPIN TRACK

If you’re a fan of the mystery series, you might be familiar with Honobu Yonezawa’s critically acclaimed manga Hyouka. SHOSHIMIN: How to Be Ordinary is a new series by the same author, centering around high school students Jogoro Kobato and Yuki Osanai. By the time he finishes middle school, Jogoro becomes increasingly exhausted by the demands of constantly solving complex problems.

Hence, he decides to give up his past role in “wisdom work”—activities that require his sharp deduction skills to solve intricate mysteries. After a difficult experience with deduction activities, he aspires to lead a simple and ordinary life. Determined to embrace this challenge in high school, he forms a mutually beneficial relationship with his friend, Yuki. Se shares the same desire for a peaceful existence.

She also carries her own personal history and emotional baggage as she plays a significant role in helping Jogoro maintain his goals. Together, they try to carve out a sense of normalcy in their high school life. However, their plans are always disrupted by mysterious incidents and misfortunes that occur in their school. The story offers a unique blend of coming-of-age themes and mystery, reminiscent of works like Hyouka.