One Piece Star Recalls His Hardest Day Voicing Portgas D. Ace

Talk about Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates for long enough and you are sure to eventually reach the topic of Ace. The fire-slinging swashbuckler who makes up the Whitebeard pirates isn’t just one of the most powerful pirates on the ocean but is none other than Luffy’s brother. In a recent interview, the voice actor how brings Ace to life took the chance to discuss one of his hardest moments in recording One Piece. For those who follow the creation of Eiichiro Oda, whether it be by anime or manga, you might have a good idea of what moment Furukawa is referring to.

Warning. If you aren’t familiar with One Piece’s Marineford Arc, be warned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Ace’s life was a major part of One Piece’s story but his death might have had a much larger impact on both the Grand Line and the anime community as a whole. In saving Luffy life from a killing blow, Ace’s life was caught short thanks to a blow from one of the Navy’s “finest” as a large section of his chest was completely destroyed. While Ace has returned via flashback, the idea that he’ll return from the grave seems less and less as the series finale approaches.

Saying Goodbye to Ace

Toshio stated during the interview that he was more than emotional when he recorded Ace’s death. Furukawa even went so far as to address One Piece’s editors directly to see if Ace was truly dead or if he would return. Unfortunately, the editors remained tight-lipped as to whether or not Luffy’s brother would one day return, though the chances seemed slim.

While not confirmed to arrive in the second season of One Piece’s live-action series, it’s a fair bet to think that Ace will arrive should the show continue to follow the source material. Ace first encounters Luffy and his new crew while they are exploring the desert landscape known as Alabasta, meaning that it would make sense were he to appear in the next season. While no one has been cast as Ace as of yet, the integral figure is sure to play a major role in the live-action Straw Hats’ future.

