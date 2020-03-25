One Piece Fans Explode Over The Latest Pirate Reunion In Wano

The latest chapter of One Piece continues the Wano Country Arc in an explosive way, reuniting some of the biggest pirates sailing the Grand Line and fans can’t hide their excitement. With the vassals of Oden being betrayed by one of their own, things seemed bleak for the samurai who were attempting to fulfill their friend’s dream. As the old saying goes, “things are darkest right before the dawn” and such is true with this latest chapter of the manga as the vassals are given some much needed back up, giving fans a moment that they have long been waiting for!

Warning! If you haven’t had the chance to read Chapter 975 of One Piece’s manga and don’t want to be spoiled, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

The Straw Hat Pirates have returned and they’ve brought the Worst Generation with them! As the war for Wano’s soul begins, the players have assembled on the field of battle and it’s sure to be one of the biggest skirmishes that we’ve ever seen in One Piece’s history!

When we say One Piece is greatest manga in the world, we don’t state our opinions, we describe Facts!! #OnePiece975 pic.twitter.com/kMT2PBUk49 — Wadass-sama 🔥🔥 (@hero_tweeting) March 20, 2020

One Piece is something else. Your favorite manga could never! pic.twitter.com/ZGhVPEoisR — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) March 24, 2020

Finally after 7 years and 1 week from chapter 701 – 975, the Straw Hats are all back together again! pic.twitter.com/CtbaMmPXVq — One Piece (@OPfandom) March 20, 2020

If you’re sitting at home, getting bored and nothing to do during this lockdown,



I suggest reading all the 975 chapters of the One Piece Manga.



The most epic story ever told.



And unlike shitty Game of Thrones books you’ll get regular updates. — Shantanu (@thebrownmale) March 25, 2020

from discussion One Piece: Chapter 975 – Official Release Discussion.

from discussion One Piece: Chapter 975 – Official Release Discussion.

One Piece Chapter 975: The Alliance is 5400 Strong https://t.co/cI2waOzLun pic.twitter.com/JwBdshypOX — Otaku Orbit (@OtakuOrbit) March 24, 2020

*Read One Piece 975*



Me on the Me everytime whole Oda reveal Wano Arc: Something: pic.twitter.com/aMQUJVfmuT — who? (@Error417_) March 23, 2020

from discussion One Piece: Chapter 975 – Official Release Discussion.

