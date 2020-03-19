One Piece Fans React to Its Wano Traitor Reveal

The Straw Hat Pirates and vassals of Oden have been betrayed and fans are losing their minds over it! As the recent chapter of One Piece’s manga has shown, the story has bounced from the flashback that focused on Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri, to the present wherein the forces that were looking to take down Orochi and the Beast Pirates from their positions of power. With the samurai that associated with Oden assembled, they awaited for their additional forces to arrive, but were instead met with a combination of ships coming straight from Kaido’s forces themselves!

Warning! If you haven’t read Chapter 974 of One Piece yet and don’t want the identity of the Wano Traitor revealed, you may want to avoid the rest of this article!

Kurozumi Kanjuro has revealed that he is a traitor to his friends who made up Oden’s vassals, stating that he is in fact a member of Orochi’s family, the current Shogun of Wano who wants nothing more than to punish the country he blames for his family’s original destruction. With Kanjuro taking delight in the betrayal, the vassals attempt to take down their former friend but to no avail.

Obviously, with this bombshell having dropped, the arrival of Luffy and other pirates of the “Worst Generation” could not have come at a better time and fans are freaking out over this most recent revelation!

Some Fans Saw This Coming

⚠️ SPOILERS ⚠️:



There were so many hints about Kanjuro being the traitor that it should have been so obvious by now. In this thread I’m going to list some of the details I noticed during my reread! pic.twitter.com/5WTQhiekdJ — Soulstorm (@SoulstormOP) March 13, 2020

Some Fans Are Beside Themselves

Finally read chapter 974 #onepiece Kanjuro you fkn swine! 😭 — ila (@_062024) March 19, 2020

Some Fans Are VERY Angry

Death to Kanjuro @Eiichiro_Staff — Yonkou Dickey (@I_am_Dickey) March 19, 2020

REALLY Angry

Orochi’s death and Kanjuro’s torture are my only wishes in One Piece right now pic.twitter.com/SUgoI8WGDB — 🔥KAGURA🔥 (@Kaguchwan) March 17, 2020

Fans Are Calling For Kanjuro’s Head

So I just caught up on one piece and Kanjuro you fucking bastard, please tell me Kinemon is the one who kills him, Oda please! — Efo-riro Papi (@Babcidy) March 17, 2020

A Truly Shocking Moment

[One Piece spoilers]



yooo no way Kanjuro was the traitor? i was CONVINCED it was Michael and Hoichael from the back alleys — mx. worldwide (@MicKat53) March 17, 2020

They Hate It Here

maaan FUCK this One Piece chapter. KANJURO?? FUCKING. KANJURO?? THIS IS BULLSHIT I HATE IT HERE — 2005 5 door hatchback suzuki swift (@drphilsothick) March 16, 2020

Every Group Has One

It’s Not All Hate Here