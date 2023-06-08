One Piece: Bollywood Film Accused of Plagiarizing the Anime

One Piece is on a high right now. While its manga carries on with Eiichiro Oda's final act, all eyes are on the anime when new episodes drop. The series has been on fire with its adaptation of the Wano Country act, and its recent rise helped One Piece Film Red shatter records for the franchise. The film did well enough to make the movie industry take note, and now, reports have surfaced suggesting an upcoming film is leaning on One Piece Film Red a bit too much.

The update comes from Twitter as fans put together a wild cast. As you can see below, One Piece fans in India saw a new movie poster going around, and they felt it looked really familiar. You can decide for yourself how similar the two movies' visuals are, but according to fans, it seems the Bollywood flick copy-pasted elements of One Piece Film Red's promos.

The Indian movie, which is titled Fire of Love Red, seems to borrow much of the font used to make the One Piece Film Red logo. The 'D' in red is shredded in both promos, and some fans question the new film's logo design overall. It is very similar to what One Piece did last year, but there are some slight changes here and there.

Obviously, the allegation has not been addressed in any formal way by the One Piece team. The crew at Toei Animation has enough on its hands if we're being honest. As the summer marches forward, One Piece is getting closer to the climax of its Wano Country act. Recently, the TV series went above and beyond with its adaptations of Zoro vs King as well as Sanji vs Queen. Soon, it will be time for Luffy to finish his battle against Kaido, and manga readers know the showdown will be a visual feast. So for the time being, the One Piece family is keeping all eyes on the Straw Hat captain.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you do have time to brush up on the anime before Luffy vs Kaido wraps. The anime is available to stream on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. You can watch the English dub of One Piece on Funimation, and it was announced recently episode 1000 will premiere at Anime Expo next month. So if you want more information on One Piece, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

