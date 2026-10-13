The Remarried Empress to Make Anime Debut With Crunchyroll in 2027 – Watch First Look Trailer

The Remarried Empress is finally getting an anime adaptation after its controversial light novel and manhwa. The webtoon industry is on the rise thanks to several anime adaptations. Crunchyroll has played a huge role in giving these anime a global platform, especially after the success of Solo Leveling and many such series. However, so far, a majority of the webtoon adaptations have been action fantasies, focusing on either an underdog or an overpowered protagonist. Things have slightly begun to change after the recent wave of announcements by Crunchyroll regarding the webtoon adaptations. One of the biggest new projects will be The Remarried Empress, a popular romance fantasy full of palace drama.

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The series was first released as a manhwa and light novel around the same month. While the manhwa and light novel have already ended, fans have something new to look forward to next year with the anime debut. Not to mention that the series is also getting a live-action adaptation thanks to its massive popularity. The anime’s trailer has already been revealed, and it shares a brief glimpse at what to expect from the story and the visuals. Of course, since the announcement has only been made, it doesn’t reveal all the details regarding the series yet.

The Remarried Empress Anime Debut Drops First Trailer

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The trailer introduces the main characters, Navier, Sovieshu, Henry, and Rashta. While the special promo trailer doesn’t give a broader look at the story, it confirms that Henry, a king from a neighboring country, will be the main lead. The story primarily focuses on Navier, an Empress, who couldn’t tolerate her husband welcoming a slave girl, Rashta, as his concubine and accepted a divorce. However, on the day of the divorce, she also announced her marriage to King Henry. The story features palace politics, schemes, and tragedy, along with supernatural elements. Considering that Crunchyroll has been pushing the anime adaptations of webtoons and the official YouTube channel shared the trailer, there’s no doubt what the streaming platform will be. The anime will premiere next year, although the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Why Is The Remarried Empress Controversial?

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As popular as the anime is, it also gets its fair share of hate due to villainizing a young slave girl while an older, privileged Empress is the victim. The story glosses over the issues of slavery while treating them as inferior to ordinary citizens. While the story stays true to its themes, considering how the royalty will be blind to the suffering of the less privileged and even look down on them, many readers criticize the thoughtless portrayal of sensitive themes. The story is mainly about how Navier, who lived a picture-perfect life as she was born in a noble family with a long line of empresses. Since she was a child, she knew the path she would take, but her life came crashing down when the Emperor fell for his concubine. Instead of accepting her fate, she remarries Henry and moves to another kingdom.