One Piece Announces First-Ever Orchestral Show

One Piece has become a juggernaut in the world of anime not just thanks to it’s unique landscape and complex characters, but also thanks to its stellar soundtrack which is finally being honored with its first ever orchestral show that will play some of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates’ hottest tracks live! With the upcoming show not only honoring the anime franchise from the mind of Eiichiro Oda, the performance will also act as a way to honor the legendary anime composer responsible for numerous tunes from the series in Kohei Tanaka. Needless to say, this will be a show for the ages!

One Piece’s anime has been running for decades with over 900 episodes to its name, first premiering in 1999 and introducing a brand new generation of anime fans to the world of the Straw Hat Pirates, the Grand Line, and the titular treasure that is “One Piece”. With numerous openings, endings, and themes filling every episode, it’s surprising to see that a live orchestral show is only now being put into practice. The show itself is set to premiere in Japan during this summer at Tokyo’s Suntory Hall on June 20th, giving fans the opportunity to see some of their favorite songs from Eiichiro Oda’s franchise performed live!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tickets for the performance will go on pre-sale later this month, with tickets ranging from $60 USD to $80 USD, offering fans the chance to hear some of the best tunes in the world of anime performed live for the first time! Numerous franchises from the world of anime and video games have had similar live performances with orchestras playing their trademark soundtracks such as Dragon Ball, Final Fantasy, and the Legend of Zelda to name a few. The One Piece show will be performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, promising fans that attend a Straw Hat experience the likes of which they’ve never heard.

This summer, Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates will also be returning to the amusement park of Universal Studios Japan, giving fans a live performance show for its tenth year anniversary as an attraction! With the Wano Arc also in full swing in both the anime and the manga, there has perhaps never been a more popular time to follow the adventures of Luffy and his crew!

Will you be trying to attend this One Piece performance later this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line!

Via ANN