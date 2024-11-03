One Piece Debuts Brand-New Opening for Fish-Man Island Remake Anime: Watch

One Piece is now working its way through a brand new take on the anime’s Fish-Man Island arc, and the anime has dropped a brand-new opening theme sequence to help celebrate. One Piece shocked fans earlier this year when it was announced that the anime series would be taking a six month hiatus so that the team can better prepare for what’s coming next in the Egghead Arc. But while the series is going to be on break, fans are still going to be treated to some new anime experiences in the meantime in the form of a new remake for one of the most pivotal arcs.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a new remake anime series that will be airing for the next few months before One Piece: Egghead Arc returns for its new episodes in April 2025. This is a re-edited version of the anime’s Fish-Man Island Saga released several years ago that takes its 58 episode run and condenses it to 21 episodes instead. This new remake also comes with a brand new opening and ending theme sequence that offers some crisp new animation, and you can check out the opening in the video above and new ending theme below.

What to Know for One Piece’s Fish-Man Island Remake

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a new re-edited version of the Fish-Man Island Saga that will be airing while we wait for Egghead Arc’s return. While the anime’s original broadcast consisted of 58 episodes, this new remake version will only have 21 episodes. One Piece producer Ryuta Koike explained when the remake was first announced was that fans should not see it as a compilation, but that they rebuilt the arc from scratch for this new edit. As teased by the new opening, this new take on the arc features updated visuals, sound, and more to bring it more in line with the current vision of the One Piece anime.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga also comes with new eyecatchers in between commercial breaks, new next episode preview segments featuring the extended Straw Hat crew voice cast, and this new opening and ending. The new opening theme is titled “We go! ~Straw Hat Pirates ver.,” which is a remade version of that classic opening theme as performed by the Straw Hat Pirates’ voice cast this time around. As for the new ending theme, it’s titled “Sailing,” as performed by BE:FIRST.

When Will One Piece: Egghead Arc Return for New Episodes?

One Piece: Egghead Arc is now in the midst of a historic hiatus for the anime as the weekly release takes an extended break for the first time in its 25 year run thus far. The anime is now in the midst of a “charging phase” as the One Piece team readies to return for the next half of the arc with new episodes in April 2025. A concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, however.

One Piece has also announced that One Piece’s anime will also be getting a brand new time slot in Japan when it returns next Spring, but will be revealing more details on that matter during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2025 convention later this December. For now, there’s this new Fish-Man Island anime remake to enjoy along with the recently released 25th anniversary special, One Piece Fan Letter. This special has already been celebrated by fans as one of the best anime specials of all time, so fans have had quite a lot of One Piece to enjoy.