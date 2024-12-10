One Piece Actor Hilariously Scolds Fans Following Retirement Announcement

One Piece’s Kazuki Yao shocked the world when he announced earlier this month that he would be stepping back from the role of Franky, aka the Straw Hat Pirates’ resident cyborg. Even before taking on the role of Franky, Yao still had a major part to play in the Grand Line in the role of the villainous Bon Clay, aka Mr. 2. Entering into the anime voice acting game in the 1980s, Kazuki has had countless roles over the decades in major franchises such as Hunter x Hunter, Digimon, Initial D, Fullmetal Alchemist, Death Note, and more. While the actor might be taking a step back from Franky, he has hilariously reminded his fans that he is still kicking in a new message.

Yao announced earlier this month that he would be officially retiring from One Piece, stating that he no longer was able to create the “Franky he envisioned.” Luckily, Kazuki is in high spirits and touted that a replacement for his character has been chosen, which will be revealed at Jump Festa later this month. His official statement read, “It’s as if there’s now a rift between me and the ideal Franky I envisioned… so I’ve decided to temporarily step off the Sunny. It’s frustrating! It’s heartbreaking! I’m truly sorry. But a super successor has been lined up! Look forward to Jump Festa on 12/22.”

Kazuki Yao Lives

Thanks to Yao’s Instagram Account, the soon-to-be former Franky assured fans that while he might be exiting the Grand Line, he is still very much alive. Here’s what Kazuki had to say, “To all the comments everyone has sent in, truly thank yEAW! The Franky you love so much…he’s…DUMMIES!! I’m not dead!! Not at all. It’s not like I’m crying! DUMMIES!! Allow me to introduce myself again. I am Kazuki Yao, trending on Twitter actor. To prove I’m not dead, I’ve started an Instagram. Please follow me.” You can check out his new Instragram page by clicking here.

Yao has played the part of Franky for nearly twenty years, so many fans are quite heartbroken that he wasn’t able to end the Straw Hat’s journey as One Piece continues its final saga. Still, Kazuki’s legacy on the Thousand Sunny won’t soon be forgotten and many Grand Line fans are anxiously awaiting the news on who will be bringing Franky to life in the future.

One Piece’s Bright Future

If you need a refresher on the current status of the swashbuckling shonen series, One Piece’s manga is continuing to release new chapters as Luffy and the gang sail toward their grand finale. As for the anime adaptation, it recently took a break from the Future Island Arc until next April, but has given viewers a remastered take on the Fishmen Island Arc in the meantime. Of course, the manga and the anime aren’t the only projects that One Piece has cooking.

Netflix is continuing to work on the second season of the live-action series but for those hoping to see Franky in the upcoming installments, you’re in for disappointment. As the live-action adaptation continues to follow its source material, we’ll be waiting for some time to see the swashbuckling cyborg. Considering how well the live-action One Piece has been received, it will be interesting to see how they tackle this larger-than-life character if they ever reach him.

Want to see who will be the new actor to take on the role of Franky? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Grand Line and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.